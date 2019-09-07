Disney (DIS) Stake Maintained by Notis-Mcconarty Edward; Marriott Intl New (MAR) Stake Raised by Lincoln Capital Llc

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 41.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 4,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 14,170 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 10,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – JAMES PITARO NAMED PRESIDENT OF ESPN & CO-CHAIR, DISNEY MEDIA N; 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting; 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – SHAREHOLDERS REJECTED TWO SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS, ONE REGARDING LOBBYING DISCLOSURE, OTHER REGARDING CO’S PROXY ACCESS BYLAW; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S; 29/05/2018 – Disney Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB

Lincoln Capital Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 101.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc bought 3,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 6,467 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $809,000, up from 3,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $129.43. About 1.08M shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 05/04/2018 – Marriott Rewards And Starwood Preferred Guest Give Members More Points Earning Opportunities With New Promotions; 23/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Marriott’s Capuano on Asian Growth; 28/03/2018 – Marriott Irvine Spectrum Grand Opening Signals Growth And New Energy In So-Cal; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking lmmersive Travel Experiences; 04/05/2018 – JW MARRIOTT HOTELS & RESORTS – TO OPEN JW MARRIOTT MALDIVES RESORT & SPA IN MALDIVES IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 17/04/2018 – Top Gun Ventures Expands to Denver with Hire of Laura Marriott; 27/04/2018 – Marriott International Elevates Travel Experience For Chinese Consumers With Enhanced Mobile Functionality And Global Wallet-Free Travel; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking; 10/04/2018 – Flyertalk: Rumors Abound Ahead of Marriott Rewards Event; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT SAYS UNIT SOLD LE CENTRE SHERATON MONTREAL HOTEL FOR ABOUT C$92 MLN – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital reported 6.92 million shares. Greenleaf Trust reported 2,940 shares stake. Smith Salley & Associate invested in 5,230 shares or 0.11% of the stock. First Hawaiian Bancorp owns 1,014 shares. New York-based Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.03% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Joel Isaacson & Limited Liability Corp holds 3,926 shares. First Natl accumulated 2,568 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hrt Fin Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 1,784 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 11,492 shares. Moreover, Smart Portfolios Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Blb&B Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 2,513 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Raymond James And Assoc has 0.06% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 764,851 shares in its portfolio. Duncker Streett And Co invested in 4,498 shares. Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership holds 1.08 million shares or 0.26% of its portfolio.

Notis-Mcconarty Edward, which manages about $207.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,335 shares to 38,339 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthquest has invested 0.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Holt Advsr Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Limited Partnership reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Spinnaker Trust reported 0.38% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Old Point Tru Financial Ser N A, a Virginia-based fund reported 11,246 shares. Alpine Glob Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 240,426 shares. State Bank Of Hawaii has 24,608 shares. Old Bankshares In accumulated 6,608 shares. Kcm Investment Limited Liability Corp reported 156,860 shares. Korea Corporation reported 0.67% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jennison Associate Ltd has invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Regal Investment Advsrs Ltd Company invested 0.82% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 3.34M shares stake. British Columbia Mgmt Corp owns 659,415 shares. Farmers Bankshares reported 16,527 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Moreover, First Republic Mngmt has 0.73% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

