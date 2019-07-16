Disney (DIS) Stake Maintained by Notis-Mcconarty Edward; As Splunk (SPLK) Stock Price Rose, Ithaka Group Has Decreased Its Stake

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 41.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 4,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,170 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 10,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $144.38. About 4.93 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – Techmeme: Riot Games signs non-exclusive streaming deal with Disney’s ESPN+ for League of Legends; replaces Riot’s 2016 $350M; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 08/05/2018 – DIS: Iger is basically saying Disney will no longer license its Marvel and other Disney premium content to anything but linear networks once its streaming service launches. $DIS – ! $DIS; 12/04/2018 – Joe Mayes: Breaking: Disney will have to bid for all of Sky if the Fox deal doesn’t go through; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 12/04/2018 – ESPN launches ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc. (SPLK) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 5,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,402 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.63 million, down from 123,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $136.6. About 1.04M shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 20.43% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9C; 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report

Notis-Mcconarty Edward, which manages about $207.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,335 shares to 38,339 shares, valued at $9.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harbour Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 26,408 shares. King Wealth invested in 2,818 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Perkins Coie Tru Co reported 29,338 shares or 1.51% of all its holdings. Lvm Mgmt Mi reported 93,765 shares stake. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability invested in 107,233 shares. Conning owns 44,719 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Jump Trading Llc reported 13,268 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Moreover, Holt Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Capital Ptnrs Lp has 0.07% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,325 shares. Moreover, Ipswich Inc has 0.24% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Howland Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 1.01% or 111,957 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation reported 25.21 million shares stake. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Ltd Company Ny owns 141,795 shares or 1.47% of their US portfolio. Fin Counselors has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bessemer Group Inc Inc Inc invested in 2.75 million shares. Pinnacle Ltd Company invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UBS survey shows healthy interest in Disney streaming product – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks to Buy on College Studentsâ€™ Radars – Investorplace.com” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Predicting Disney+ And The Growth To Come – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Talking About Powell Power – Investorplace.com” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix’s Upcoming Competitors Are Spending Crazy Amounts on Content – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 80,086 shares to 157,170 shares, valued at $24.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 3,597 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) owns 12 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Optimum Advsrs reported 575 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.03% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Hall Laurie J Trustee invested 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Bbva Compass Commercial Bank invested in 0.02% or 2,074 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp accumulated 23,751 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 40,161 shares. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Shell Asset Mngmt reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Dubuque National Bank & Tru holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 33,205 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp has 43,357 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). 4,788 are held by Diversified Trust. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0.11% or 9,656 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd stated it has 21,102 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $211,267 activity.

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Deere, Dunkinâ€™, Fortinet, Occidental, Splunk, Spotify, UTC and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Splunk (SPLK) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on February 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Raymond James: Splunk Strongly Positioned Despite Increased Competition – Benzinga” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Splunk -4% on Bernstein slash to Market Perform – Seeking Alpha” published on November 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Workday: Great Company, But I Think I’ll Wait – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.