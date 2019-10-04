Disney (DIS) Stake Held by Broderick Brian C; As Loews (L) Share Value Rose, Boston Partners Has Lifted by $1.89 Million Its Position

Boston Partners increased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 0.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 35,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The institutional investor held 4.87M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $266.18 million, up from 4.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $49.46. About 401,578 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Net $293M; 08/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Sends Open Letter To the Boards of Directors of Loews Corporation and Boardwalk Partners LP; 15/03/2018 – James S. Tisch Reports 5.1% Stake In Loews; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q EPS 89c; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 21/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR BANDERA AGREES WITH TAM ABOUT LOEWS; 09/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY SAYS HAS ACQUIRED ASSETS OF POLYCYCLE SOLUTIONS FROM DS SERVICES; 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM CAPITAL RESPONDS TO LOEWS COMMENTS

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 2,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 28,103 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92M, up from 25,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $129.59. About 3.58 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 15/05/2018 – With Disney Sale Pending, Fox TV Chiefs Extend Contracts; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY `MARY POPPINS’ REBOOT STARS MERYL STREEP, DICK VAN DYKE; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 14/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walt Disney Co; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold L shares while 158 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 184.07 million shares or 1.54% less from 186.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset holds 3.91% or 254,744 shares in its portfolio. Brookstone Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Moreover, Royal London Asset Ltd has 0.06% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 115,408 shares. Moreover, Sun Life Financial has 0% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Fincl Services invested in 0.09% or 7,763 shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 35,859 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Com reported 0% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Lee Danner & Bass Inc owns 324,117 shares or 1.87% of their US portfolio. Colony Gru Ltd Liability accumulated 31,495 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 4.44M shares. Wetherby Asset Management reported 7,165 shares. Pnc Ser Inc has 16,991 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp invested in 0.01% or 10,973 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited, Israel-based fund reported 5 shares. Ftb Advsrs reported 0% stake.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $76.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 51,689 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $21.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) by 58,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.53M shares, and cut its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

