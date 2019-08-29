Disney (DIS) Stake Has Raised by Fayerweather Charles; As Servicenow (NOW) Valuation Rose, Archon Partners Raised Holding by $4.08 Million

Fayerweather Charles increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 94.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayerweather Charles bought 3,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 7,318 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, up from 3,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayerweather Charles who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $138.48. About 4.23M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on streaming in strategic restructuring; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Offer Say on Executive Pay, and They Dislike It; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SLASHES FORECAST FOR “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” WITH EARLY TICKET SALES SAGGING – BLOOMBERG; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 301.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 22,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $4.93 during the last trading session, reaching $265.25. About 743,053 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million

Archon Partners Llc, which manages about $495.23 million and $474.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 9,500 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $13.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

