Disney (DIS) Shares Rose While Somerville Kurt F Increased Position; Qualcomm (QCOM) Shares Rose While Bb&T Securities Raised Position by $1.00 Million

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 53.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 22,190 shares as the company's stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,962 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.10 million, up from 41,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $142.98. About 3.88M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500.

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 17,580 shares as the company's stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 359,232 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.49M, up from 341,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 5.29 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,725 are held by Security Bancshares Of So Dak. Anchor Cap Limited Liability owns 19,190 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt invested in 0.06% or 5,376 shares. 1.50M are owned by Pension. Nomura Asset Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 312,678 shares. Td Asset Management Inc owns 728,943 shares. Patten And Patten Tn holds 0.3% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 48,450 shares. 8,095 were reported by Adirondack Company. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 239,173 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Griffin Asset holds 91,299 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 0.05% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Burt Wealth Advsr reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 101,120 were reported by Pub Sector Pension Investment Board. Castleark Mngmt Llc reported 133,148 shares stake. Commercial Bank Of Stockton holds 4,670 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38B and $10.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 91,011 shares to 34,836 shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 45,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,413 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,946 shares to 114,204 shares, valued at $13.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,643 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,677 shares, and cut its stake in Merck (NYSE:MRK).

