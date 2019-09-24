Disney (DIS) Shares Rose While Broderick Brian C Lifted Its Position; As Wms (WMS) Market Valuation Rose, Ack Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.80 Million

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wms (WMS) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 85,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.02% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.76 million, down from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wms for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $32.31. About 199,896 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 29/05/2018 – Correct: Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Narrows 4Q Loss; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMS); 21/03/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE EVP, CO-COO FUSSNER TO RETIRE; 31/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE PARTNERS HOLDINGS LLC – INTEND TO REVIEW THEIR INVESTMENT IN ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS ON A CONTINUING BASIS; 23/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Advanced Drainage; 30/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Appoints New Directors; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 8C/SHR, WAS 7C, EST. 8C

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 2,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 28,103 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92 million, up from 25,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $132.46. About 6.12M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT DATED 15 MARCH 2018 WITH TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. AND WALT DISNEY; 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’; 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – AVAILABILITY OF ESPN+ THROUGH NEW ESPN CHANNEL ON ROKU PLATFORM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Finance Advantage has 65,964 shares. 106,497 are owned by Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability Corp. Howard Hughes Medical Institute invested 2.67% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp stated it has 225,821 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. Boyar Asset Mgmt Inc holds 3.44% or 33,401 shares. Roffman Miller Pa invested in 222,479 shares. Texas Retail Bank Inc Tx owns 1,551 shares. Northeast Consultants Inc stated it has 0.92% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Axa holds 0.23% or 418,369 shares in its portfolio. 13,453 were accumulated by Livingston Gp Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management). Burns J W Inc Ny invested 2.38% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Edgestream Prtn LP invested 0.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 0.69% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8.47M shares. Bainco Interest Invsts stated it has 83,670 shares. Artemis Inv Mgmt Llp stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 19 investors sold WMS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 40.04 million shares or 3.22% less from 41.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Global stated it has 15,221 shares. Stockbridge Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 4.76% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Voya Investment Ltd Com stated it has 14,551 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) or 56,251 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De accumulated 81,093 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Associates Limited Com reported 151,829 shares. Hrt Financial Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 10,592 shares. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 2.70 million shares. Raymond James And Associates reported 6,186 shares or 0% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation invested in 0.01% or 894,858 shares. Cooper Creek Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 1.32 million shares. Vanguard Group has 3.73M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Partners Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.06% or 31,722 shares.

Analysts await Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.45 per share. WMS’s profit will be $30.68 million for 17.95 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.63% EPS growth.