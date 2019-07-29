Disney (DIS) Shareholder Puzo Michael J Increased Holding by $1.06 Million as Share Value Rose; Harvey Investment Co Has Lifted Its Wabtec (WAB) Stake by $4.13 Million as Stock Value Declined

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corporation (WAB) by 29.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 56,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 245,341 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09 million, up from 188,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $71.84. About 1.23 million shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC, GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; GE TO GET $2.9 BLN CASH; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE TO DESIGNATE FOR NOMINATION THREE INDEPENDENT BOARD MEMBERS TO COMBINED CO FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP; 17/05/2018 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Board Member Nickolas W. Vande Steeg Retires; 25/04/2018 – WABTEC’S OUTLOOK TO NEG FROM STABLE; RATINGS AFFIRMED: MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – General Electric reportedly discussing sale of rail unit to Wabtec; 16/04/2018 – Wabtec Announces Earnings Release Date; 21/05/2018 – S&P PLACED WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 20/05/2018 – GE SAID TO NEAR DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT W/WABTEC:RTRS; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Reports 1Q EPS Of 92 Cents, Affirms Full-Year Guidance

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 44.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 9,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,201 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, up from 21,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 8.14M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/03/2018 – MLB STREAMING ARM SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE OVER DISNEY SALE; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 13/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Iron Fist’ Actor Ramon Rodriguez Joins Angelina Jolie in Disney’s ‘The One and Only Ivan’; 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A; 29/05/2018 – Disney Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Proposed New FoxWill Be Formed After Shareholder and Regulatory Approval of the Proposed Transaction Between 21CF and the Walt Disney Co; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,520 shares to 62,226 shares, valued at $7.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,672 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Limited.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Another Big Acquisition for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Disney Is Dominating the 2019 Box Office – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Moody Bankshares Division has 0.43% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cipher Limited Partnership accumulated 0.38% or 43,579 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest accumulated 1,431 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corporation reported 289,973 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Fin Pro holds 0.01% or 198 shares. Zuckerman Inv Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,409 shares. Hm Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.22% or 2,731 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Ca holds 2.47% or 123,138 shares in its portfolio. Bsw Wealth Partners holds 0.46% or 10,400 shares. Old Dominion Management owns 1.11% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 24,147 shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.47% or 14,919 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.73% or 1.33M shares. Chatham Cap Group Incorporated holds 0.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 8,084 shares. Winslow Asset Mngmt holds 1.7% or 72,792 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 37,641 shares or 1.91% of all its holdings.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Meyer Handelman Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 12,002 shares. Moreover, Cibc Markets Corp has 0.01% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has 0.06% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 46,233 shares. 7,255 are owned by Css Limited Il. Bollard Group Limited holds 136 shares. Hl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,861 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Jnba Advisors holds 0% or 23 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 17,029 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny holds 153 shares or 0% of its portfolio. United Services Automobile Association accumulated 0.06% or 315,028 shares. 15 are held by Somerset Company. Muhlenkamp & has invested 1.84% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Smithfield Tru Commerce stated it has 1,450 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. DeNinno David L bought $193,530 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $652,600 was bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Wabtec Stock Surged 15% in June – The Motley Fool” on July 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Analysts Are Wrong – Wabtec Is A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The Big Comeback for GE Stock Is Going to Keep Stalling – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “GE Stock Is Making the Right Moves to Build Investor Confidence – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Wabtec Corporation’s (NYSE:WAB) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.