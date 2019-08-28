Disney (DIS) Shareholder Fayerweather Charles Has Lifted Stake; As Bank New York Mellon (BK) Share Value Declined, Montrusco Bolton Investments Raised Stake by $1.87 Million

Fayerweather Charles increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 94.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayerweather Charles bought 3,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 7,318 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, up from 3,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayerweather Charles who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $134.49. About 5.69M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER; 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 8.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 38,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 521,350 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.25M, up from 482,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.95. About 3.68 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 10/04/2018 – 90MM: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – BNY Mellon Continues to Take Long-Term View (Video); 23/04/2018 – 36JM: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of DBJPM 2016-C1; 10/04/2018 – Elite Advisory Firms Not Feeling the Pressure to Reduce Fees: New Poll by BNY Mellon’s Pershing Advisor Solutions; 18/04/2018 – 11NL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/03/2018 – BNY ASSUMING A CONTINUAL GRADUAL INCREASE OF RATES; 24/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Winners and losers from U.S. banking rule rewrite; 01/05/2018 – 96XH: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – LRE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00 billion and $1.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp by 41,559 shares to 183,662 shares, valued at $11.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 630,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56 million shares, and cut its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 8,864 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.03% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Daiwa Grp Incorporated, Japan-based fund reported 45,769 shares. Centurylink Mngmt holds 0.61% or 29,713 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 57,758 shares. Westchester Cap Management reported 174,727 shares stake. Ronna Sue Cohen stated it has 2.21M shares. Invesco reported 6.50 million shares stake. California-based Mraz Amerine & Assocs Inc has invested 1.34% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Schnieders Lc reported 0.23% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 32,900 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.12% or 2.81M shares. Dorsey Whitney Ltd Llc holds 9,765 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt accumulated 21,554 shares. Lincoln Limited Liability has 110,748 shares for 2.7% of their portfolio.

