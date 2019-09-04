Disney (DIS) Share Value Rose While Fayerweather Charles Upped Its Position; Nextera Energy Partners LP Com (NEP) Shareholder Williams Jones & Associates Cut Position by $463,450

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp Com (NEP) by 5.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 10,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The institutional investor held 173,260 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08M, down from 183,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $51.27. About 208,234 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $258M, EST. $229.3M; 27/03/2018 – NEP Showcases Innovative Solutions Supporting Discovery’s Inaugural Olympics Coverage at NAB 2018; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS REPORTS SALE OF CANADIAN RENEWABLE; 20/03/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.00B TO $1.15B; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $258M; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP NEP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39

Fayerweather Charles increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 94.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayerweather Charles bought 3,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 7,318 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, up from 3,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayerweather Charles who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $136.31. About 5.99 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-Imagined ESPN App – with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service – Launches to Sports Fans Today; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Record $350 Mln Esports deal dissolved before it began- Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Wealth reported 2,818 shares. Connors Investor Ser reported 2.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 0.34% stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.82% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Edgemoor Inv has invested 1.31% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Motco holds 51,230 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Kamunting Street Mgmt Lp stated it has 3,500 shares. 96,017 are owned by Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability. 4,820 were accumulated by Linscomb And Williams. 808,758 were reported by Lpl Lc. 160,682 were reported by Associated Banc. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated reported 6,733 shares. 89,044 are held by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc. Grisanti Capital Management Ltd has 65,917 shares for 4.46% of their portfolio. Bollard Gru Ltd Llc reported 23,344 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney -3% as Q3 growth falls short of consensus – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney call: Streaming bundle to cost $12.99 at Disney Plus launch – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney D23 preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Coming To A Target Near You: Mini Disney Stores – Benzinga” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

More notable recent NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces date for release of first-quarter 2019 financial results – PRNewswire” on April 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “KKR Expands Renewable Energy Portfolio through Investment with NextEra Energy Partners – Business Wire” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s My Top Stock to Buy in March – Yahoo Finance” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Green New Deal Could Supercharge These Renewable Energy Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 05, 2019.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95B and $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 99,153 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $66.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 216,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 564,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A.