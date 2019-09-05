Disney (DIS) Share Price Rose While Somerville Kurt F Boosted by $2.46 Million Its Position; 3M Co (MMM) Valuation Declined While Buckhead Capital Management Cut by $984,699 Its Holding

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 53.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 22,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 63,962 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.10M, up from 41,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.89. About 4.29M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – Disney Picks Company Insider James Pitaro to Lead ESPN; 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business; 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers; 08/03/2018 – Disney Shareholders Won’t Endorse CEO Robert Iger’s Compensation Plans; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – NEWLY CREATED SEGMENT WILL ALSO BE COMPRISED OF CO’S OWNERSHIP STAKE IN HULU, AND ITS SOON-TO-BE-LAUNCHED ESPN+ STREAMING SERVICE; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 13/03/2018 – PRO Talks: Doug Creutz on his top media pick, Disney’s content plans and video games; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 4,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 25,815 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.36 million, down from 30,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $160.07. About 1.51M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 11,042 shares to 75,280 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,946 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,204 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amf Pensionsforsakring invested in 1.57M shares or 1.73% of the stock. Moreover, Fifth Third Bankshares has 0.59% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Duncker Streett & Com stated it has 22,181 shares. Grimes & Com Inc accumulated 80,971 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Clean Yield Group holds 0.22% or 4,925 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.55% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sprucegrove Invest Limited has invested 1.71% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 650 shares. Phocas Finance Corporation holds 6,493 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Company reported 0.05% stake. Crestwood Limited Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,924 shares. Wright Invsts stated it has 30,586 shares. Noesis Cap Mangement reported 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 280,247 are owned by Northeast Inv Mngmt. First Personal Services, North Carolina-based fund reported 9,089 shares.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $320.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3,100 shares to 89,734 shares, valued at $8.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 18,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.43B for 15.63 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martin Currie Limited stated it has 56,866 shares. Psagot Invest House Ltd reported 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Meeder Asset, a Ohio-based fund reported 21 shares. Penobscot has 1.43% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 32,617 shares. Hollencrest Cap Mgmt stated it has 1,321 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0% or 2,056 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 5,350 shares. Cohen Capital Management Inc invested 2.42% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.23% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1.23M shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.22% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 49,697 shares. Edge Wealth Lc invested in 0.01% or 250 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv stated it has 0.16% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Tortoise Inv Mngmt Limited Com has 0.19% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Northern reported 8.02 million shares stake. Greenleaf Trust holds 0.15% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 44,979 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.