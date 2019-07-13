Disney (DIS) Position Maintained by Notis-Mcconarty Edward; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Chilton Investment Co Decreased Its Stake by $4.91 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 48,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 784,242 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.39M, down from 832,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 10.27M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sponsors 25th Annual Women’s Bond Club Merit Award Dinner; 30/05/2018 – LATEST CLIENT SURVEY ON U.S. TREASURIES SHOWS FEWEST NET SHORTS SINCE APRIL 17, 2017 – J.P. MORGAN SURVEY; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Decrease 25% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 07/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $1.2 BILLION, DOWN FROM $1.3 BILLION IN THE PRIOR YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – William Lyon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – EXPECT AIRLINES MAY RAISE 1Q GUIDANCE AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S KELLY: WILL BE ALMOST IMPOSSIBLE TO GET WAGE GROWTH; 06/03/2018 – CARDLYTICS INC CDLX.O : JP MORGAN INITIATES WITH OVERWEIGHT, $23 TARGET PRICE

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 41.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 4,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,170 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 10,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 05/03/2018 – Family Cruises: On a Disney Cruise, It’s a Stressful World (After All); 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 27/04/2018 – ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ opens big with $39 mln in U.S., Canada; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 02/04/2018 – ESPN SAYS ITS DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SUBSCRIPTION STREAMING SERVICE ESPN+ WILL LAUNCH ON APRIL 12 FOR A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF $4.99/MONTH; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – NEWLY CREATED SEGMENT WILL ALSO BE COMPRISED OF CO’S OWNERSHIP STAKE IN HULU, AND ITS SOON-TO-BE-LAUNCHED ESPN+ STREAMING SERVICE; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “J.P. Morgan Partners With StatPro to Develop a Multi-Asset Portfolio Analytics Solution for Asset Managers – Business Wire” on June 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Talking About Powell Power – Investorplace.com” published on July 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “US Attorney Eyes Possible Forfeiture Of Cocaine Container Ship – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “JPMorgan Will Return A Record $40 Billion To Shareholders Over The Next Twelve Months – Forbes” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27B for 11.30 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22 billion and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 64,378 shares to 136,473 shares, valued at $22.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 18,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 491,827 shares, and has risen its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Petno Douglas B sold $1.22M. 18,000 shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L, worth $2.00 million. Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of stock or 3,022 shares. Shares for $1.40M were sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by BACON ASHLEY.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. 2,000 shares were sold by WOODFORD BRENT, worth $227,200 on Wednesday, February 6.

Notis-Mcconarty Edward, which manages about $207.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,335 shares to 38,339 shares, valued at $9.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.