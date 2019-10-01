Disney (DIS) Position Held by Notis-Mcconarty Edward; Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Valuation Declined While Confluence Investment Management Raised Position by $835,088

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by 5.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 10,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 227,774 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.45M, up from 216,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $295.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $69.87. About 2.60M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY SAYS HAS BEEN AWARDED A MULTI-MLN DOLLAR CONTRACT BY EXXONMOBIL FOR WORK AT BAYTOWN REFINERY IN TEXAS; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI, PETROBRAS TAKE CAMPOS BLOCK 789 FOR BRL 2.8B; 29/03/2018 – Court Dismisses Exxon’s Effort to Block Climate Investigation; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Grow Chemicals Manufacturing Capacity in North America, Asia Pacific by About 40%; 09/04/2018 – Top Iraq court set to rule on Kurdistan region’s oil exports; 27/04/2018 – Energy Gives Back Some Gains After Exxon Earnings — Energy Roundup; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads oil majors in bids for Brazil’s offshore reserves; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY – THE CONTRACT IS FOR SUPPLY OF NEW W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC DOES NOT PLAN ‘PRESSURE’ FOR COMPANIES OPERATING IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE, BUT WANTS DIALOGUE -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 46.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 6,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 20,727 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89M, up from 14,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $130.18. About 2.31M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?; 14/03/2018 – Disney announces strategic reorganization, effective immediately; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 07/05/2018 – ESPN, Fox and ‘Black Panther’ Will Be Focus in Disney 2Q — Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES ‘AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EARN $210M IN OPENING WKND; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 101,500 are owned by Archon Prns Limited Co. Hallmark Capital Mgmt holds 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 14,763 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Co holds 9,490 shares. Spc Finance Incorporated invested 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Archford Cap Strategies Lc has 0.46% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fort Washington Investment Incorporated Oh reported 608,298 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.1% or 5,414 shares. Nbt Savings Bank N A New York has 1.58% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Nordea Investment Ab stated it has 0.45% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Lakeview Prtnrs Ltd Llc has 0.53% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,571 shares. Brinker Capital accumulated 109,750 shares. Twin Cap Mgmt holds 155,992 shares. Colonial Trust reported 107,608 shares stake. Moreover, Grassi Inv has 1.55% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 75,047 shares. 80,345 are held by Girard Prtn.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30 billion and $6.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 129,610 shares to 2.11M shares, valued at $105.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cohen Lawrence B invested in 34,773 shares or 1.84% of the stock. Condor Capital Mgmt holds 37,349 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Schafer Cullen Inc accumulated 1.89% or 2.07 million shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Capital Corp has invested 0.02% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited reported 14,961 shares. Smith Salley Associate accumulated 1.25% or 107,988 shares. Stevens LP accumulated 92,006 shares. Sfmg Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.35% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Com invested in 24,299 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Board has 115,031 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ashford reported 0.35% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Corecommodity Mgmt invested in 0.42% or 9,885 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 4.92M shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Clark Management Group Inc owns 125,533 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Hartline Inv Corp invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).