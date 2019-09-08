Disney (DIS) Position Held by Fayerweather Charles; First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has Boosted Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake by $1.70 Million; Shares Declined

Fayerweather Charles increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 94.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayerweather Charles bought 3,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 7,318 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, up from 3,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayerweather Charles who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 03/04/2018 – The surprise megahit from Disney and Marvel Studios has now earned $1.28 billion around the globe; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 99.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 43,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 87,405 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50 million, up from 43,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.35. About 13.10 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 17/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Industry-Leading Companies Including Comcast, Fing, Google, Inte; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Comcast in talks with banks for financing for an all-cash bid for 21st Century Fox, which could displace…; 20/03/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: BREAKING: NBC News confirms Cambridge Analytica has suspended CEO Alexander Nix pending investigation; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 25/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY STATEMENT ON COMCAST ANNOUNCEMENT FOR SKY; 02/05/2018 – NBC News PR: .@DatelineNBC EXCLUSIVE: Rapper Meek Mill speaks to @LesterHoltNBC in his first in-depth interview since his; 23/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Comcast’s cash offer for Fox assets may have difficult tax implications; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q NBC Universal Rev $9.53B

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc stated it has 139,244 shares. Atlas Browninc reported 17,294 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Llc reported 0.89% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Berkley W R has 0.26% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 10,078 shares. Meritage Portfolio Management has invested 0.54% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Curbstone Fincl holds 0.81% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 26,809 shares. Cap Invsts has invested 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 24,590 shares. Granite Investment Prtn Limited Liability Corp accumulated 99,532 shares. Blue Financial Cap reported 0.28% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Caprock Group Incorporated holds 0.71% or 32,914 shares in its portfolio. Ipg Invest Advsrs Limited Liability holds 11,026 shares. 367,495 are owned by Da Davidson. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corp owns 174,864 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Canandaigua Bancshares invested in 45,480 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Has Disney Finally Made Theme Park Prices Too High? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s My Top Stock to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Has Disney Lost Its Way, Hurting Disney Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Relative Strength Alert For Comcast Corp – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Netflix Is Angling for Its Piece of This $122 Billion Market – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Universal cancels release of ‘The Hunt’ – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Lyft, General Electric, Comcast & more – CNBC” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oppenheimer turns bullish on Comcast catalysts – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 15,769 shares to 45,951 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,797 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc invested in 0.04% or 6,838 shares. Provident Invest holds 4.87% or 742,085 shares. Intll Ca accumulated 6,225 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Group holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 4.94 million shares. Cohen Cap Mgmt owns 0.23% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 23,622 shares. Massachusetts Company Ma has invested 2.37% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 9,305 were accumulated by Whalerock Point Ptnrs Ltd Co. 205,490 are held by Copeland Management Limited Liability Co. Lowe Brockenbrough & Inc accumulated 202,350 shares. Axa holds 0.15% or 943,227 shares. Uss Management Limited holds 2.79% or 6.21 million shares. Mathes holds 0.27% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 13,050 shares. Chem Bancshares holds 22,089 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt invested in 51,939 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 6,799 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.