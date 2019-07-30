Disney (DIS) Position Held by Broderick Brian C; As Chegg (CHGG) Stock Value Declined, Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Cut Its Stake

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 205.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 17,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,684 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, up from 8,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $145.05. About 4.97M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Yr Licensing Agreement With the Disney/ABC Television Group, to Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 49.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 3.42 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.53M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.59 million, down from 6.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 10.54% or $4.43 during the last trading session, reaching $46.46. About 4.45 million shares traded or 177.30% up from the average. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 47.99% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.56% the S&P500.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Switch Inc by 463,649 shares to 8.42 million shares, valued at $86.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 501,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Domo Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 198,211 are held by Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Co. Aristeia Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.13% or 64,000 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Co holds 95,218 shares. Fmr Limited Liability holds 0% or 599,961 shares in its portfolio. Serv Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 92,033 shares in its portfolio. Riverbridge Partners Ltd Llc stated it has 960,799 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Castleark Management has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 15,000 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Baillie Gifford And Com owns 11.64 million shares. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Blackrock invested in 8.12M shares. Agf Investments reported 100,000 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc holds 11.89M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Nomura owns 790,053 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Next Century Growth Ltd holds 1.76% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 345,950 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. The insider Schultz Nathan J. sold $1.59M.

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 11,271 shares to 54,343 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Cap Management Lc invested in 0.03% or 6,900 shares. Friess Associates Ltd Llc stated it has 140,715 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Company owns 1.51% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 87,235 shares. Pettee Investors Inc stated it has 27,408 shares or 1.92% of all its holdings. Davis R M owns 402,218 shares. Stack Mgmt holds 3.12% or 234,640 shares in its portfolio. Psagot Inv House holds 19,253 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, North Star Asset Inc has 0.81% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Synovus Financial Corp holds 0.22% or 119,908 shares. Moreover, Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Lc has 3.4% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 685,813 shares. Greenwood Gearhart holds 2.34% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 71,697 shares. Etrade Mngmt Lc invested in 28,209 shares. Yorktown And has 0.19% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,400 shares. Westchester Cap Management Incorporated owns 3.53% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 74,380 shares. River Road Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 7,297 shares.

