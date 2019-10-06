Disney (DIS) Position Has Upped by Page Arthur B; Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake Has Lifted by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 4,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 979,123 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.86 million, up from 974,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 4.92 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Qualcomm claims its on-device voice recognition is 95% accurate; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – PAUL JACOBS WILL NOT BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT QUALCOMM’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON MARCH 23, 2018; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O RE-ELECTS 10 EXISTING DIRECTORS TO BOARD AT ANNUAL MEETING; 16/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 13/03/2018 – A failed merger between Qualcomm and Broadcom has some investors worried about the Trump administration’s tougher rhetoric on China; 12/03/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS CFIUS WOULD CONSIDER TAKING FURTHER ACTION AGAINST BROADCOM INCLUDING REFERRING THE TRANSACTION TO THE PRESIDENT; 04/05/2018 – Qualcomm’s Smartphone Chipset JV Gets the Nod in China; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay, sources say [16:09 BST28 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 06/03/2018 – Debt challenge awaits Broadcom as it chases Qualcomm tie-up; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Adjourn Hldr Annual Meeting to Apr 5 As a Result of CFIUS Order

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 12.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 22,083 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08M, up from 19,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Studio Entertainment Business Segment Led by Alan Horn, Chairman of Walt Disney Studios, to Stay Virtually the Same; 06/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive:; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer; 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN; 08/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger: Confident deal with Fox will close; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) reported 25,364 shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. Chilton Inv Ltd Liability Corp owns 611,282 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc has invested 0.7% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). National Asset Inc holds 0.66% or 43,247 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 367,766 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Martin And Tn reported 14,096 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. The Georgia-based Montag & Caldwell Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sageworth Communication holds 0% or 5 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Lc invested 0.25% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Salem Counselors has 0.91% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First American Bank & Trust invested 0.89% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Culbertson A N And holds 1.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 27,173 shares. Cincinnati Casualty Commerce holds 20,000 shares or 2.15% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.18% or 4,211 shares in its portfolio. 4.39M were reported by Yacktman Asset Mgmt Lp.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks Peter Lynch Would Love – Motley Fool” on October 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Disneyâ€™s ESPN Strategy Will Have a Major Impact on Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” published on September 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Disney World Has to Break Epcot Before It Can Fix It – The Motley Fool” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Disney Declared War on Churn With This Incredible Disney+ Offer – Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney, AT&T avert channel blackout with deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Commonwealth Fincl Pa reported 0.62% stake. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 26,515 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Palisade Cap Mgmt Ltd Co Nj owns 0.13% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 54,850 shares. Linscomb & Williams Inc stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 46,066 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Com Inc holds 0.2% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 30,993 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Lc invested in 143,863 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Synovus Fincl invested in 13,939 shares. Research has invested 0.35% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Tuttle Tactical invested 0.5% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Fiera Cap invested in 12,788 shares. Herald Investment Management Ltd holds 0.22% or 10,200 shares. Btr Mgmt Inc reported 158,167 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).