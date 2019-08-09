Disney (DIS) Position Has Raised by Puzo Michael J; As C V S Caremark (CVS) Stock Value Declined, St James Investment Company Raised Position by $1.43 Million

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 44.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 9,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 31,201 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 21,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $138.99. About 4.99 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’; 13/04/2018 – Huffington Post: Here’s A Look At The Delightful Disney-Pixar Short About A Teeny Dumpling; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide Itineraries in 2019; 08/03/2018 – Jon Favreau Set To Write, Produce Live-action ‘Star Wars’ TV Series For Disney Streaming Service — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal

St James Investment Company Llc increased its stake in C V S Caremark Corp (CVS) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc bought 26,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 681,349 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.75 million, up from 654,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in C V S Caremark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $59.34. About 3.59M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41, AFFIRMS YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018; 20/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES DERICA W. RICE AS PRESIDENT OF CVS CAREMARK; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 16/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES KEVIN HOURICAN AS PRESIDENT OF CVS PHARMACY; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly CFO to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Expects CVS Will Pay Down Debt, Resulting in Leverage Improving to Low-4x Area Within One Year of Closing; 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust reported 67,153 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 6.07M shares. Thematic Prns Limited owns 520,528 shares. 2,533 were accumulated by Tortoise Investment Management Ltd Liability Com. Cordasco Fincl Network holds 2,631 shares. Orca Inv Mgmt Ltd Com holds 3,792 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Freestone Capital Holdings reported 14,690 shares stake. Swedbank holds 0.9% or 1.71M shares. Aurora Invest Counsel invested in 1.39% or 23,000 shares. Bruni J V & Co Co reported 3,176 shares. 1832 Asset Management LP reported 90,246 shares. Van Eck Assoc reported 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). South State holds 99,822 shares. Ballentine Prtn Limited Co holds 0.1% or 16,815 shares. Congress Asset Communications Ma holds 0.16% or 108,299 shares in its portfolio.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,530 shares to 2,769 shares, valued at $261,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 8,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,900 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Limited.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. Shares for $198,769 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1. On Friday, March 1 the insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080.