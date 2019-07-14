Disney (DIS) Market Valuation Rose While Fayerweather Charles Has Boosted by $391,380 Its Stake; Amgen (AMGN) Shareholder Wallington Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $6.49 Million

Fayerweather Charles increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 94.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayerweather Charles bought 3,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,318 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, up from 3,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayerweather Charles who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 05/03/2018 – Pitaro Was Chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of ltineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |; 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…

Wallington Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc sold 34,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,514 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $174.93. About 4.49M shares traded or 51.37% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: Expect Approval in the EU in the Coming Months; 10/04/2018 – Amgen Announces Rhode Island Will Be Location Of First US Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Plant; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Tencent, Exits Celgene, Cuts Amgen; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug show promise; DEA moves to tighten opioid rules; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), A Novel Treatment Developed Specifically For Migraine Prevention; 06/03/2018 Amgen Announces Preliminary Results Of Tender Offer; 17/05/2018 – FDA: Grants Approval of Aimovig to Amgen Inc; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $750 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Preliminary Proration Factor for Tender Offer Is Approximately 95.9%; 11/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | human immunoglobulin (IgG1K) monoclonal antibody that binds to interleukin 15 | N/A | 04/10/2018 | Treatment of refractory celiac disease. | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity. Shares for $451 were sold by WOODFORD BRENT.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,685 are owned by Cohen Lawrence B. Hl Ser Ltd Liability reported 1.81 million shares. Btim Corp reported 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Massachusetts-based Modera Wealth Management Limited has invested 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Howard Cap Mgmt invested in 210,070 shares or 3.29% of the stock. Pension owns 1.90 million shares. Sigma Investment Counselors has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Strs Ohio owns 1.02M shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Liability holds 0.26% or 8,886 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 7,258 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 961,532 shares. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 1.65 million shares or 1.09% of the stock. Alphaone Inv Lc stated it has 4.12% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx reported 45,324 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited invested in 478,494 shares or 2.32% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pettyjohn Wood And White reported 2,773 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld reported 700 shares. Zevenbergen Capital Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Greylin Inv Mangement Inc, Virginia-based fund reported 12,732 shares. Aureus Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.46% or 18,213 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Management has 0% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 6,551 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.38% or 78,636 shares. 9,626 are held by Rosenbaum Jay D. Valley National Advisers Inc stated it has 1.48% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Texas-based Highland Management LP has invested 0.02% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp invested 0.29% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Hemenway Tru Lc holds 1,547 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Winslow Asset Mngmt Inc holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 28,392 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corp has 0.23% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 9,947 shares. Diversified Trust holds 0.14% or 14,856 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.