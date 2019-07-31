Disney (DIS) Holding Maintained by Fayerweather Charles; Adtran (ADTN) Market Value Rose While Secor Capital Advisors LP Increased Position

Fayerweather Charles increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 94.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayerweather Charles bought 3,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,318 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, up from 3,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayerweather Charles who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $144.93. About 6.36 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Disney: Iger Extension Essential to Ability to Maximize Long-Term Value From 21st Centurty Fox Deal; 08/05/2018 – DIS: Iger is basically saying Disney will no longer license its Marvel and other Disney premium content to anything but linear networks once its streaming service launches. $DIS – ! $DIS; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 15/03/2018 – SKY – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS AND, IF NECESSARY, OBTAIN CERTAIN ANTITRUST APPROVALS; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 09/05/2018 – Good feeling, or bad feeling about young Han Solo? ‘Star Wars’ fans wait and see

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Adtran Inc (ADTN) by 264.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp bought 30,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 41,862 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, up from 11,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Adtran Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $542.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 314,537 shares traded. ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has risen 11.39% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ADTN News: 20/03/2018 – ADTRAN INC ADTN.O – INCREASES MARKET LEADERSHIP IN NORTH AMERICAN MSO BUSINESS BY ENTERING BROAD BASED AGREEMENT WITH SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management LP Exits Position in Adtran; 17/04/2018 – Adtran 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 16/04/2018 – ADTRAN Launches Cloud-Managed Residential Wi-Fi Solution Powered by Enterprise-Class Technology; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING ADTRAN, Inc. to Release First Quarter Earnings on April 17, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Adtran Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – ADTRAN Personalizes and Streamlines Subscriber Experience with New Modular Software Applications; 04/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Adtran May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 15 Mos; 15/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47 million and $484.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3,600 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $311,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,700 shares, and cut its stake in Gannett Co Inc.

More notable recent ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ADTRAN’s Gary Bolton Selected to Join Next Leadership Alabama Class Dedicated to Investing in State’s Future – Business Wire” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Altice, Ciena, ADTRAN, Zayo and AT&T – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “First in North America, ADTRAN SmartOS Platform Leverages Super-Vectoring to Deliver Ultra-Broadband Wi-Fi Services – GlobeNewswire” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Prudential Financial, Inc. to Hold 2019 Investor Day in Newark; Live Webcast to be Available – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Holding Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ADTN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 0.54% more from 42.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Secor Capital Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 41,862 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership stated it has 0.03% in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Strs Ohio holds 0% or 26,200 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Bbt Capital Ltd stated it has 40,232 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 17,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Deprince Race Zollo Incorporated reported 0.04% in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Raymond James & Associate holds 0% in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) or 15,707 shares. Ameriprise Finance holds 0% of its portfolio in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) for 633,456 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Fincl Svcs has invested 0% in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Glenmede Na owns 0% invested in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) for 363 shares. Tower Lc (Trc) has 684 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0% invested in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) for 18,454 shares. D E Shaw Communication has invested 0.01% in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Element Management Ltd invested in 0.01% or 21,720 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Movie Analyst: When It Comes To Marvel, Less Is More – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Stock Will Reward You for the Long Haul – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 08, 2019.