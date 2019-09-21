Disney (DIS) Holding Held by Notis-Mcconarty Edward; Lasalle Investment Management Securities Stake In Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Was Lifted

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 46.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 6,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 20,727 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89 million, up from 14,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17 million shares traded or 186.11% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 15, 2017 21CF MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDED IT DISCONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH PARTY A, DUE TO POSITION THAT DEAL PRICE WOULD NOT INCLUDE MEANINGFUL PREMIUM OVER TRADING PRICE; 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO SAYS 100% FOCUSED ON GETTING DISNEY DEAL DONE; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 17.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 311,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 2.05 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.93M, up from 1.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.64. About 4.50 million shares traded or 21.84% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 219,715 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $279.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "Hagen to represent Weyerhaeuser at Raymond James 15th Annual North American Equities Conference – PRNewswire" on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Weyerhaeuser sells Michigan timberlands for $300M – Seeking Alpha" published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying Weyerhaeuser Company's (NYSE:WY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance" on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "A 5.4% Income Safety Housing Play: Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha" published on August 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com's news article titled: "3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Weyerhaeuser, Expedia Group and Seagate Technology – Investorplace.com" with publication date: September 20, 2019.

