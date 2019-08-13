Disney (DIS) Holding Held by Fayerweather Charles; Fiserv (FISV) Shareholder Kidder Stephen W Decreased Its Position by $1.39 Million

Fayerweather Charles increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 94.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayerweather Charles bought 3,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 7,318 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, up from 3,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayerweather Charles who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $137. About 7.64 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 2, 2017, REPRESENTATIVE OF DISNEY SENT DRAFT MUTUAL CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO REPRESENTATIVE OF 21CF, WHICH WAS NEGOTIATED OVER ENSUING DAYS; 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B

Kidder Stephen W decreased its stake in Fiserv (FISV) by 12.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W sold 15,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 108,010 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.54M, down from 123,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Fiserv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $105.78. About 3.83 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $246.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 13,815 shares to 26,888 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) by 4,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,745 shares, and has risen its stake in Ipg Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP).

