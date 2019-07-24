Disney (DIS) Holding Has Lifted by Notis-Mcconarty Edward; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Lifted Position by $3.13 Million

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 41.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 4,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,170 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 10,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $141.07. About 3.20 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger deserves praise for the company’s string of successful blockbuster films, according to @jimcramer; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY WILL BE REQUIRED TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beast In Concert At The Hollywood Bowl Performed With Orchestra Live-To-Film; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney Californi

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 26,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 261,841 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.88 million, up from 235,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $140.06. About 12.46M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/05/2018 – Unravel Data Collaborates with Microsoft Azure to Boost Performance and Reliability for Big Data Workloads in the Cloud; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft buys a start-up that wants A.I. to make conversation with humans; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Build highlights new opportunity for developers, at the edge and in the cloud; 27/03/2018 – Yippy (YIPI) Chairman and CEO, Richard Granville, Issues Letter to Shareholders; 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group; 26/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS HAS MITIGATED ISSUE WITH MSDN, TECHNET SITES; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney Plus Isn’t Worth A 20% Increase In The Stock – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Is Disney CEO Bob Iger Worth $22,793 an Hour? – Investorplace.com” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney: Wait For A Pullback To $125 – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Magic is Back at Disney – Investorplace.com” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Disneyâ€™s Unparalleled Ability to Monetize Its Content Can Lift Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Notis-Mcconarty Edward, which manages about $207.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,335 shares to 38,339 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kcm Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.13% or 156,860 shares. Covey Cap Advsr owns 14,850 shares or 2.22% of their US portfolio. Koshinski Asset Management holds 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 10,448 shares. Monarch Mgmt reported 12,066 shares. Paradigm Limited Com reported 2,103 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 126.96 million are held by Vanguard. Berkshire Asset Pa accumulated 0.57% or 60,977 shares. Professional Advisory Services invested 3.56% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rockshelter Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 3.24% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 352,556 are held by Nomura Holding Incorporated. Halcyon Mgmt Ptnrs Limited Partnership has 207,310 shares for 3.6% of their portfolio. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 4,300 shares. Kemper Corporation Master Retirement Trust reported 0.7% stake. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 276,004 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 999,159 shares stake.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00M and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 17,238 shares to 16,216 shares, valued at $910,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5,303 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,601 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Limited Liability Company reported 6.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alaska Permanent reported 0.05% stake. Money Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4.32% or 65,825 shares in its portfolio. Soros Fund Lc holds 39,966 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Co holds 5,603 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman Company stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rice Hall James Assocs Lc invested in 1,850 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 17,526 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. 21,466 are held by Profit Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Jw Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 41,500 shares or 2.51% of its portfolio. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 29,748 shares. West Chester Capital holds 2.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 9,789 shares. Moreover, Howard Capital Management has 5.24% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 314,852 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Group Incorporated reported 7,494 shares. Cardinal Management stated it has 2.73% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).