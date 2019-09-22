Disney (DIS) Holder Puzo Michael J Has Increased Stake; Signalpoint Asset Management Increased Its Holding in Starbucks (SBUX) by $332,083

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 6,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 37,893 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.29 million, up from 31,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17M shares traded or 188.90% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders reject CEO Bob Iger’s $48.5 million annual pay packet; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library — All for $4.99 Per Month; 29/05/2018 – ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELLED THE ‘ROSEANNE’ SHOW AFTER THE STAR’S ”ABHORRENT, REPUGNANT” TWEET- CNBC; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – AVAILABILITY OF ESPN+ THROUGH NEW ESPN CHANNEL ON ROKU PLATFORM; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 29/03/2018 – MLB STREAMING ARM SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE OVER DISNEY SALE; 14/03/2018 – Disney Says Reorganization Is Effective Immediately; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) by 100.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc bought 4,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 7,998 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $671,000, up from 3,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $90.07. About 9.95 million shares traded or 41.06% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Starbucks: A Big Deal Should Mean a Sharper Focus — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – DealReportr[Reg]: Starbucks may need caffeine boost from activist; 02/05/2018 – 2 Black Men Arrested at Starbucks Reach Agreement With Philadelphia; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial-bias education day; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks Plans to More Than Triple Rev, More Than Double Oper Income in China by FY22-End, Relative to FY2017 Levels; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Starbucks to sell rights to Nestle; 09/05/2018 – Fitch: Starbucks’ Deal Neutral for Nestle’s Rating; Operating Performance, Prudent M&A Critical; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: STARBUCKS TRANSACTION A `VERY DISCIPLINED’ DEAL

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney’s Iger leaves Apple board – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weiss Multi stated it has 232,937 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Limited holds 1.18% or 31,551 shares in its portfolio. 28,548 were reported by Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability. Horrell accumulated 0% or 46 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ma has 0.76% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 13.29 million shares. Odey Asset Mgmt Gp invested 0.25% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Utd Advisers Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.51% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Maine-based Portland Glob has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jennison Assoc Llc reported 7.16 million shares or 1% of all its holdings. Centurylink Investment Mngmt reported 15,242 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd has 0.5% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.83% or 783,609 shares. City Holdings Co stated it has 1.41% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Westchester Capital Management holds 4.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 74,381 shares. West Coast Financial Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 65,408 shares or 2.09% of the stock.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $269.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 8,950 shares to 14,950 shares, valued at $852,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,348 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Boeing, Starbucks, 3M, Deere and Dollar General – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Luckin Will Grow With Starbucks – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: CMG, SBUX, JNJ – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Starbucks -3% after guidance update – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Fast-Food Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 08, 2019.