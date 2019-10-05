Disney (DIS) Holder Notis-Mcconarty Edward Increased Its Holding by $911,423; Owens Corning New (Call) (OC) Holder Lodge Hill Capital Lowered Its Position as Valuation Rose

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 46.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 6,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 20,727 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89M, up from 14,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 13/03/2018 – PRO Talks: Doug Creutz on his top media pick, Disney’s content plans and video games; 29/05/2018 – ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELLED THE ‘ROSEANNE’ SHOW AFTER THE STAR’S ”ABHORRENT, REPUGNANT” TWEET- CNBC; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for Sky if Fox Deal Proceeds: Takeover Panel; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Owens Corning New (Call) (OC) by 24.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 106,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The hedge fund held 322,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.74 million, down from 428,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Owens Corning New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $61.01. About 847,206 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 14/05/2018 – Owens Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Owens Corning Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Local General Contractor Receives National Recognition for Recycling Program and Best in Class Exteriors; 07/03/2018 – DEKRA Announces 2018 Safety In Action™ Icons Award Recipients; Winners From Shell Oil, Owens Corning & BASF Corporation; 24/05/2018 – KNOW LABS APPOINTS (RET.) ADMIRAL BILL OWENS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 08/03/2018 – Rep. LaHood: Senate Passes LaHood Bill to Honor Fallen Navy SEAL Ryan Owens; 09/03/2018 – Breitbart News: Exclusive: Candace Owens on Her Shift to Activism After YouTube Success; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON EARLIER OF MAY 4, 2023; 17/05/2018 – Terrell Owens goes for Jason Garrett’s head; 08/04/2018 – Rugby-Owens says Folau ‘hell’ comments could tip teenagers ‘over the edge’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold OC shares while 99 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 2.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.54 per share. OC’s profit will be $163.18M for 10.17 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.50% EPS growth.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28M and $419.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manitowoc Co Inc (Call) by 100,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $3.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings.