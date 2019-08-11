Disney (DIS) Holder Notis-Mcconarty Edward Has Upped Position by $461,205; Park West Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position in Eldorado Resorts (ERI) by $47.15 Million

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 68.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 1.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The hedge fund held 2.53 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.89 million, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $40.38. About 860,766 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eldorado Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERI); 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO SEES DEAL FOR GRAND VICTORIA CLOSING IN 4Q; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Tropicana Intends to Dispose of Tropicana Aruba Resort and Casino Prior to Closing; 14/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Sees Deal Closing 4Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – MGM RESORTS WILL RECEIVE ITS 50 PERCENT SHARE OF NET PROCEEDS AFTER CERTAIN TRANSACTION COSTS, OR APPROXIMATELY $162 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Gaming and Leisure to Pay $1.21B Ex-Items for Substantially All Tropicana’s Real Estat; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 41.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 4,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 14,170 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 10,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B; 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney; 10/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS `BLACK PANTHER’ SURPASSES $1B IN GLOBAL TAKINGS; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY LINES UP FINANCING IN CASE FOX BOARD DEMANDS CASH – CNBC, CITING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Ltd Company invested in 0% or 12,537 shares. Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.04% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has invested 0.45% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 9,936 shares in its portfolio. Waddell Reed invested in 0.1% or 834,744 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust reported 0.03% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 9,967 shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Cap Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 53,776 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Pnc Services Group reported 9,799 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Millennium Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 47,494 shares. Petrus Tru Lta accumulated 4,776 shares. Swiss Bancorporation accumulated 0% or 91,644 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI).

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gms Inc by 795,300 shares to 125,082 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viking Therapeutics Inc by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.57 million shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

More notable recent Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nomura calls Eldorado asset sale a start – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bear of the Day: Eldorado Resorts (ERI) – Nasdaq” published on March 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Ways the Caesars Entertainment Buyout Could Fall Apart – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Eldorado Is Building a Better Casino Giant; McDonaldâ€™s Has Built a Better Burger – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “A Caesars Entertainment Buyout Doesn’t Make Any Sense – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Looking for More Pre-Earnings Magic from Disney – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Activision, CVS, Disney, Kraft Heinz, Uber and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Tarantino Scores His Biggest Opening With ‘Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood’ – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Movie Analyst: When It Comes To Marvel, Less Is More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.