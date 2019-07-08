Disney (DIS) Holder Kidder Stephen W Has Upped Its Stake by $1.60 Million as Share Price Rose; Murphy Capital Management Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Upped by $692,757

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 5,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,163 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.28 million, up from 81,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $136.58. About 9.44M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CLOUD GROSS MARGIN FLAT COMPARED TO 3Q; 15/03/2018 – Surfline Chooses Split to Improve Phased Feature Rollouts; 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Sits Down with CNBC’s Jon Fortt Today; 02/05/2018 – Dell Technologies and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Customers Simplify Delivery of IoT Solutions; 25/04/2018 – InGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 04/05/2018 – ABCOMRENTS And Microsoft Announce Co-Marketing Initiative For HoloLens Rental Program

Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 85.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W bought 14,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,230 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, up from 16,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $141.19. About 2.54 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Yr Licensing Agreement With the Disney/ABC Television Group, to Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 12/04/2018 – Disney launches ESPN+ streaming service with live sports and a show from Kobe Bryant; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 25/04/2018 – Disney – Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood; 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu; 12/04/2018 – ESPN launches ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – NEWLY CREATED SEGMENT WILL ALSO BE COMPRISED OF CO’S OWNERSHIP STAKE IN HULU, AND ITS SOON-TO-BE-LAUNCHED ESPN+ STREAMING SERVICE

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25M and $655.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 7,582 shares to 32,817 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,239 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $246.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novozymes A S Dkk 2.0 by 11,700 shares to 95,611 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 15,759 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,010 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $232,388 activity. 42 shares were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N, worth $4,737.

