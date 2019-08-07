Disney (DIS) Holder Fayerweather Charles Has Upped Position by $391,380; Tremblant Capital Group Stake in Transdigm Group (TDG) Decreased by $21.60 Million

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 20.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 47,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 188,088 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.39M, down from 235,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $527.5. About 12,298 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 30/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Widens 63 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q EPS $3.53; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Sales $3.74B-$3.82B; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Appoints Mr. Stein and Michele Santana to Its Bd of Directors; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm to Host Analyst Day in New York City; 02/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Prices Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes; 17/03/2018 – M2 EquityBites: TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill Aerospace Elastomers Business from Esterline Technologies; 19/03/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS REPORTS SALE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE TO TRANSDIGM; 15/03/2018 – Esterline Completes Sale of Kirkhill Elastomer Business; 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES FOR $50M

Fayerweather Charles increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 94.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayerweather Charles bought 3,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 7,318 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, up from 3,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayerweather Charles who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.50% or $9.22 during the last trading session, reaching $132.65. About 3.59 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY; 02/04/2018 – ESPN SAYS ITS DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SUBSCRIPTION STREAMING SERVICE ESPN+ WILL LAUNCH ON APRIL 12 FOR A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF $4.99/MONTH; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-Imagined ESPN App – with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service – Launches to Sports Fans Today; 12/04/2018 – Joe Mayes: Breaking: Disney will have to bid for all of Sky if the Fox deal doesn’t go through; 29/03/2018 – After massive ratings, TV’s Roseanne Barr gets call from Trump; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service, Which Will Launch in Late 2019, Will Be the Exclusive Home for Subscription Video-on-Demand; 15/04/2018 – Disney Blog: Lucasfilm reveals `Crew’ a new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT FOX ASSET DEAL WILL GO FORWARD – CNBC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $8.54 million activity. Another trade for 10 shares valued at $4,319 was made by Wynne Sarah on Monday, March 11. Shares for $8.55M were sold by Henderson Robert S.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75B and $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 727,265 shares to 744,365 shares, valued at $103.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 226,682 shares in the quarter, for a total of 628,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.