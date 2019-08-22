Disney (DIS) Holder Fayerweather Charles Has Boosted Holding; Hendershot Investments Has Raised Its Paychex (PAYX) Stake by $481,760; Valuation Rose

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 12.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 6,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 53,628 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30 million, up from 47,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $82.16. About 437,857 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 16/04/2018 – Paychex Adds New Features to Financial Advisor Console to Enhance User Experience; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Human Resource Services Revenue Up 13%-14%; 12/04/2018 – Paychex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRINET’S BA3 CFR, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Increases Quarterly Dividend By 12%; 30/04/2018 – NACHA Announces Official Payments and Paychex Are NACHA Certified; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Adj EPS 63c

Fayerweather Charles increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 94.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayerweather Charles bought 3,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 7,318 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, up from 3,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayerweather Charles who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $135.4. About 2.41 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY BY TAKEOVER PANEL REGARDING REQUIREMENT FOR WALT DISNEY COMPANY (DISNEY) TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY SAID PREPARED TO OFFER SIGNIFICANT CASH IF NEEDED: CNBC; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $4 BILLION FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 9, 2023; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holderness stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Company accumulated 3.19% or 381,382 shares. Hartford Management Inc stated it has 14,487 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 12,217 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). The Texas-based Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division has invested 0% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Parkside Retail Bank accumulated 1,377 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 8,634 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 4,936 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 389,769 shares. Tdam Usa owns 14,463 shares. Tradition Capital Lc owns 3,043 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Azimuth Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 62,660 shares. Invesco Limited reported 5.76 million shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Fiduciary holds 7,641 shares.

