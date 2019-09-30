Disney (DIS) Holder Broderick Brian C Has Raised Its Stake by $336,241; As Walmart (WMT) Stock Rose, Voloridge Investment Management Trimmed by $4.23 Million Its Holding

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 2,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 28,103 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92M, up from 25,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $130.4. About 2.81 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT £10.75/SHARE: UK PANEL; 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 15.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 38,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 207,412 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.92M, down from 245,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $118.86. About 1.79 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 18/04/2018 – WALMART TO EXPAND ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING STATIONS; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Widens War With Walmart for Low-Income Shoppers; 07/05/2018 – WALMART WMT.N LIKELY TO ANNOUNCE FLIPKART DEAL BEFORE END OF THIS WEEK; 09/05/2018 – Walmart’s $16 Billion India Investment Creates Two Billionaires; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three Classes of WBCMT 2003-C7; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO SAYS VERY EXCITED BY ECOMMERCE OPPORTUNITY IN INDIA WHICH IS GROWING FOUR TIMES FASTER THAN PHYSICAL RETAIL; 17/05/2018 – Walmart earnings: $1.14 per share, vs $1.12 expected; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-SoftBank likely to part-sell India’s Flipkart stake to Walmart – Times of India; 12/04/2018 – WALMART TO SPEND ABOUT $200M OVER NEXT YEAR IN FLORIDA; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $3.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ABR) by 181,925 shares to 198,654 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 8,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brinker Capital Inc owns 2,962 shares. Allstate holds 127,021 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Co invested 0.07% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Advantage owns 66,715 shares for 5.05% of their portfolio. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 1,923 shares stake. M&R Capital stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Jnba Fincl Advisors accumulated 2,830 shares. Old Natl Commercial Bank In invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Com stated it has 372,875 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Susquehanna International Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Advisory Gru reported 0.16% stake. Monarch Capital Mngmt holds 3% or 75,983 shares in its portfolio. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 6,569 shares. The New York-based Tocqueville Asset LP has invested 0.49% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 280,558 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07B for 27.51 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

