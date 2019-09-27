Disney Com Stock (DIS) Shareholder Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Lifted Stake by $1.05 Million as Valuation Rose; As Paycom Software (PAYC) Stock Rose, Shaker Investments Has Trimmed Position by $955,980

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Disney Com Stock (DIS) by 67.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 7,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 18,783 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62 million, up from 11,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Disney Com Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $129.72. About 6.53 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds; 12/04/2018 – Multi-billion Dollar Digital Content Industry Swells as Consumer’s Media Consumption Intensifies; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS; 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort; 30/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely

Shaker Investments Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc sold 4,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 26,897 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10 million, down from 31,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $6.65 during the last trading session, reaching $205.65. About 346,413 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability Corp accumulated 123,714 shares or 1.71% of the stock. Connecticut-based Verition Fund Lc has invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ipswich Investment Mgmt Com invested in 9,865 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co holds 0.98% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 2.29M shares. Moreover, Scott And Selber has 1.2% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc has 0.49% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Beaumont Prns, Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,011 shares. 25,386 are owned by One Cap Limited Company. Fca Tx holds 0.5% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 9,801 shares. Delaware-based Lau Assocs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Putnam Investments Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Eagle Ltd Liability Com reported 182,584 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De owns 25.57M shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has invested 1.65% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Culbertson A N holds 27,173 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10 million and $150.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) by 4,643 shares to 39,430 shares, valued at $3.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 13,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Axos Finl Inc.

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 26.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $33.89 million for 88.64 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.43% negative EPS growth.