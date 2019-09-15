Disney Com Stock (DIS) Shareholder Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has Raised Stake by $1.05 Million; Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Shareholder Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Position as Stock Price Rose

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 28.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 14,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 36,916 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27M, down from 51,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $40.18. About 2.25M shares traded or 4.17% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 30/04/2018 – APOLLO’S JIM ZELTER SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 30/04/2018 – APOLLO WANTS BUSINESS TO SPAN SEMI-LIQUID CREDIT, MIDDLE MARKET; 09/03/2018 – Oversight Dems: Warren, Cummings, Carper, and Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 06/03/2018 – HARRIS: APOLLO PERM-CAP VEHICLES GROWING FASTER THAN FUND BIZ; 08/05/2018 – FirstGroup Rejected Two Approaches Before Apollo Walked Away; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition; 25/05/2018 – Johnson Controls Power Unit Is Said to Draw KKR, Apollo Interest; 20/04/2018 – Apollo Global Management Planning to Take Diamond Resorts Public; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL AUM $247B, EST. $260.50B; 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Concerns about Kushner Family Business Loans

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Disney Com Stock (DIS) by 67.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 7,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 18,783 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62M, up from 11,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Disney Com Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT; 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance; 10/05/2018 – Disney Parks: PHOTOS: Stars from Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” visited Shanghai Disney Resort for an; 12/04/2018 – ESPN launches ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO TO CONSOLIDATE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY & INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO SINGLE BUSINESS; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders reject CEO Bob Iger’s $48.5 million annual pay packet

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “OId Worries Are Dragging Down Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Disneyâ€™s ESPN Strategy Will Have a Major Impact on Disney Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Disney+’s Value Proposition Just Got Even Stronger – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Portland Glob Advisors Ltd invested in 2,174 shares. Pinebridge Lp invested 0.24% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stephens Ar owns 111,210 shares. Stanley invested in 0.35% or 10,468 shares. Maryland Cap Mgmt reported 15,555 shares. Hamilton Point Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Natixis Lp has invested 0.55% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hillsdale Inv Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 795 shares. West Coast Lc holds 2.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 65,408 shares. Natl Asset Management Inc holds 0.66% or 43,247 shares. Chemung Canal Tru Company holds 2.43% or 74,810 shares. Security Bankshares Of So Dak has invested 0.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Parthenon Ltd Liability Company holds 0.19% or 6,344 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Company reported 3,141 shares. Timber Creek Mngmt Lc has invested 0.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold APO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 135.80 million shares or 2.92% less from 139.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clearbridge Invests Llc owns 109,320 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 20,832 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Citadel Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) for 116,091 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.08% or 21,131 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 0.02% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Tiger Legatus Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 251,000 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0.07% or 57,585 shares. Accuvest Advsr owns 0.24% invested in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) for 11,900 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 14,138 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 1.24M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) for 31,107 shares. Rothschild Inv Il holds 80,577 shares. Cap Mgmt Assocs accumulated 19,000 shares. Covey Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 47,911 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited (Trc) reported 0% stake.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14M and $675.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 8,826 shares to 68,611 shares, valued at $14.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Univest Financial Corporatio (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 29,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL).