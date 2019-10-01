Disney Com Stock (DIS) Share Value Rose While Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has Raised Its Position; As Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) Market Value Declined, Ionic Capital Management Has Cut by $1.58 Million Its Position

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, down from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.52. About 1.01M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Disney Com Stock (DIS) by 67.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 7,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 18,783 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62 million, up from 11,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Disney Com Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $130.32. About 5.00 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?; 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $963.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (Put) (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,500 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $827,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 2.19 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc (Put).

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.88 million for 10.21 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1.