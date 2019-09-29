Disney Com Stock (DIS) Holder Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has Lifted Its Holding; As Procter & Gamble (PG) Shares Rose, Opus Capital Group Cut Its Stake

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Disney Com Stock (DIS) by 67.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 7,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 18,783 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62M, up from 11,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Disney Com Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 15/03/2018 – SKY ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY PACT W/ FOX, WALT DISNEY; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 29/05/2018 – Forbes: Disney Made The Right Call For Investors In Canceling ‘Roseanne’; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE BY BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY SAYS DISNEY-BRANDED DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER STREAMING SERVICE WILL LAUNCH IN LATE 2019 AND HAS YET TO BE NAMED; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 3,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 118,425 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.99M, down from 122,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 5.30M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Opus Investment Management holds 40,900 shares. Bb&T accumulated 363,033 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability reported 472,752 shares. Palladium Partners owns 163,938 shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio. Callahan Lc holds 2.31% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 117,642 shares. Edgemoor Investment Advsrs Incorporated, a Maryland-based fund reported 3,577 shares. Middleton & Ma stated it has 24,349 shares. Cincinnati Insur holds 3.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 1.03 million shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has invested 0.75% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Management has 0.34% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 15,640 were accumulated by Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc. Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company holds 1.79% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 66,041 shares. Texas Yale Capital stated it has 0.36% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Blue Edge Cap Limited Com has 6,824 shares. Cardinal Mgmt invested in 1.51% or 48,676 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 25.11 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Nestle, P&G say they will miss 2020 deforestation goals – StreetInsider.com” published on September 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Nonprofit led by former P&G executive opens Greater Cincinnati tool library – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “8 Dividend Stocks to Buy for a Recession – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Disney Stock May Have a Secret Weapon in the Streaming Wars – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Great Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever – Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: Micron Technology, Disney and Square – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Disney World Has to Break Epcot Before It Can Fix It – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Disney+ Hype Machine Is Just Getting Started – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 24, 2019.