Disney Co. (Walt) (DIS) Stock Price Rose While Btr Capital Management Has Lifted Position; As Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Market Value Rose, Cortland Advisers Trimmed by $22.51 Million Its Position

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Co. (Walt) (DIS) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 5,281 shares as the company's stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 134,191 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.90 million, up from 128,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Co. (Walt) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $143.21. About 7.17M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500.

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc analyzed 1.13 million shares as the company's stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.98 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68M, down from 7.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $46.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.58. About 8.91 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten Patten Incorporated Tn holds 0.05% or 23,547 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.08% or 377,483 shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com has 160 shares. Us Bancorporation De invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 9,113 were accumulated by Ima Wealth. Salem Counselors has 0.02% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Tru Invest reported 48,604 shares. Fincl Advantage holds 308,888 shares. Wesbanco State Bank Inc holds 275,794 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office reported 0% stake. Veritable LP invested in 0.1% or 259,890 shares. Guardian Life Ins Communications Of America reported 5,614 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa holds 10,600 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.1% or 502,330 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Inv Com reported 211,403 shares.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26 million and $520.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 3,666 shares to 56,636 shares, valued at $15.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sect Spdr Health Care Select (XLV) by 13,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,515 shares, and cut its stake in American Water Works Co (NYSE:AWK).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

