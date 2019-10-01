Disney Co Com (DIS) Stock Price Rose While Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Cut Position; York Capital Management Global Advisors Has Boosted Its Jd Com (JD) Position by $15.47 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Disney Co Com (DIS) by 17.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co sold 2,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 13,015 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82 million, down from 15,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Disney Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $129.88. About 4.68 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 11/05/2018 – DIS:INFINITY WAR TO BE ONE OF BIGGEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN CHINA; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beast In Concert At The Hollywood Bowl Performed With Orchestra Live-To-Film; 15/03/2018 – CMO Today: Publishers Wary of Facebook News Video Push; NBC News Considers Streaming Service; Disney Reshuffle; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 86.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 515,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 1.11M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.61M, up from 593,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $28.18. About 7.28M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 16/03/2018 – https://t.co/l0RHwJq452’s finance arm is fundraising at a $20 billion valuation https://t.co/XcZADWad7E JD.com cnb.cx/2Gzh1vX; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM – CEO’S STATEMENTS WERE MEANT TO SAY UNDERLYING GROSS PROFIT FOR PRODUCT SALES WAS LOWER THAN OVERALL “GROSS PROFIT”; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Net $243.1M; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM 1Q NET REV. 100.1B YUAN, EST. 98.99B YUAN; 18/04/2018 – Tencent, JD.com to join CNY 3 billion LeTV rescue, sources say; 22/05/2018 – Professor Dingbo Xu Joins JD.com’s Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – CHINA’S JD.COM JD.O FINANCE UNIT LOOKING TO RAISE ABOUT $1.9 BLN THAT COULD VALUE IT AT MORE THAN $20 BLN; 18/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com invest in Leshi’s smart-TV unit; 08/05/2018 – JD.com misses profit estimates with costs rising sharply

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gds Hldgs Ltd by 140,431 shares to 81,364 shares, valued at $3.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 508,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 445,231 shares, and cut its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mairs Inc holds 3% or 1.79 million shares in its portfolio. Jnba Fincl Advisors holds 0.62% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 21,807 shares. Sns Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com has 0.8% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 30,359 shares. Kings Point Capital Mgmt accumulated 93,121 shares or 2.37% of the stock. Philadelphia stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cim Invest Mangement Inc has invested 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lau Associates invested in 0.1% or 1,532 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors reported 118,496 shares. Rbf Ltd Liability Com reported 0.49% stake. Archford Strategies Ltd Company holds 9,143 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Moreover, Addenda Capital has 0.59% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Mercantile Tru owns 2,645 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Liability invested 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.86% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 198,839 shares. Orrstown Fin Serv Inc holds 1.53% or 8,030 shares.

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co, which manages about $182.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Admiral (VGSLX) by 4,268 shares to 73,569 shares, valued at $9.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.