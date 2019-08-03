Dish Network (Put) (DISH) Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Cut Its Holding by $58.40 Million; Childrens Pl (PLCE) Shares Declined While Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Has Boosted Holding

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (Put) (DISH) by 90.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 182,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42M, down from 202,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Dish Network Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $32.18. About 3.25M shares traded or 6.81% up from the average. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP -CEO SAYS AD SALES REVENUE ON SLING TV DURING MARCH MADNESS NEARLY TRIPLED YEAR-OVER-YEAR – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Dish Reports More Sling, Less TV Subscribers — Earnings Review; 08/05/2018 – DISH: SLING TV ADDED 91K USERS FOR TOTAL OF 2.3M UP FROM 1.7; 04/04/2018 – DISH SAYS TALKS CONTINUE TO QUALIFY FOR BIDDING CREDIT; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: DON’T EXPECT NETWORK PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENTS; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Tightens 59 Bps; 04/04/2018 – DISH FILES AMENDMENTS TO NORTHSTAR PACTS WITH SEC

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (PLCE) by 14.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity bought 11,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% . The institutional investor held 93,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.08M, up from 81,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Childrens Pl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $91.51. About 555,539 shares traded. The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has declined 19.15% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PLCE News: 17/05/2018 – CHILDREN’S PLACE REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC PLCE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.95 TO $8.20; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – BOARD DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.50 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – DURING 2018 TO 2020 PERIOD, EXPECT CAPEX TO BE IN $75 MLN TO $85 MLN RANGE ANNUALLY; 17/05/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC PLCE.O FY SHR VIEW $8.16, REV VIEW $1.91 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC PLCE.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $7.95 TO $8.20; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – SEES NEW $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC PLCE.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.92 BLN TO $1.935 BLN; 17/05/2018 – The Children’s Place Continues Capital Return Program, Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/03/2018 – The Children’s Place Might Better Off With a Bigger Dividend, Fewer Buybacks — Barron’s Blog

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “A Fourth U.S. Wireless Competitor Would Keep Prices Low – Motley Fool” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “More Trouble for Boeing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stock Market Today: Earnings Galore, GDP Beat & Continued Fed Focus – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “DISH Network News: Why DISH Stock Is Diving Today – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dish open to merging satellite TV business with AT&T’s DirecTV – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $348,700 was made by Ortolf Tom A on Wednesday, May 22.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc (Put) by 500,000 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $29.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Integrated Device Technology (Prn) by 16.30M shares in the quarter, for a total of 26.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (Call) (NYSE:DO).

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10B and $648.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 66,185 shares to 227,060 shares, valued at $7.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spire Inc by 40,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,446 shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

More notable recent The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wedbush Favors Off-Price Retail, Says Nordstrom’s Search Interest ‘Took A Nose Dive’ – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Walmart, Dollar General, Target, Children’s Place and Designer Brands – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Skechers’ (SKX) Q2 Earnings Are Poised to Grow – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Children’s Place Appears to be a Solid Pick Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.