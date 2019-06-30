Dish Network (Put) (DISH) Share Price Rose While Capstone Investment Advisors Has Decreased Stake; Franklin Resources Has Trimmed Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by $5.09 Million

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 0.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 78,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12.31M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $800.25M, down from 12.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $67.56. About 6.78M shares traded or 0.98% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 RESPONSE AT WEEK 16; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CFO ROBIN WASHINGTON SPEAKS ON CALL; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead patent for its Sovaldi hepatitis C drug is rejected in Ukraine; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Leases New Facility in Netherlands to Engineer Cell Therapies in Europe; 23/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 3%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 2%; 31/05/2018 – ACR20 80 — not too shabby: Gilead and Galapagos bag promising PhII data for star immunology drug filgotinib – boosting late-stage focus $GILD $GLPG; 06/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Supreme Court weighs whether to review a whistleblower case against Gilead; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Conference May 16

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (Put) (DISH) by 66.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc sold 42,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 21,700 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $688,000, down from 64,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $38.41. About 1.78M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Rev $3.46B; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises DISH DBS Sr Unscd Recovery Rtg To ‘3’ From ‘4’; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades DISH’s IDR to ‘B+’; Outlook Negative; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: PAY-TV BASE HASN’T ERODED AS FAST AS I EXPECTED; 08/05/2018 – DISH: SLING TV ADDED 91K USERS FOR TOTAL OF 2.3M UP FROM 1.7; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cuts Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings to ‘B+’ From ‘BB-‘ for DISH Network and DISH DBS; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP -CEO SAYS AD SALES REVENUE ON SLING TV DURING MARCH MADNESS NEARLY TRIPLED YEAR-OVER-YEAR – CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 04/04/2018 – DISH FILES AMENDMENTS TO NORTHSTAR PACTS WITH SEC

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 218,284 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $58.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 146,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 825,049 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.67 earnings per share, down 4.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.75 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.12 billion for 10.11 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 21.69% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DISH’s profit will be $305.39M for 14.77 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

