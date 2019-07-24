Dish Network (DISH) Stock Price Rose While Mad River Investors Has Trimmed Its Holding; Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Shareholder Oak Hill Advisors LP Has Trimmed Stake as Stock Price Rose

Oak Hill Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 71.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp sold 1.32M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 521,060 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $707.91M market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.79. About 360,159 shares traded or 18.54% up from the average. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has declined 6.64% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.07% the S&P500.

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $41.56. About 7.05M shares traded or 168.78% up from the average. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue drops 6 pct; 10/04/2018 – DISH Alliance Group strengthens ISPs with broadband sales support, video offerings; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network End-1Q Sling TV Subscribers 2.3M; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgraded DISH and DDBS Issue Ratings to ‘BB’/’RR2’ From ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 02/05/2018 – DISH app now on Android TV; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 19/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook Is Negative for DISH; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Net $368M

More notable recent Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Voya Prime Rate Trust: A Safe Way To Profit From Rising Interest Rates – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Understanding Collateralized Loan Investments, Part 1: Bank Loans – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2015, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: PCF Tender Results – Seeking Alpha” on April 07, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Voya Prime Rate Trust declares $0.027 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marketplace Authors’ Top Picks For 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 06, 2019.

Oak Hill Advisors Lp, which manages about $24.31B and $63.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 44,690 shares to 121,550 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seabridge Investment Ltd Liability Com reported 2,000 shares. Baillie Gifford And Company has 764,400 shares. Pnc Finance Ser Group reported 41,225 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd reported 2.08 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oak Hill Advisors LP reported 521,060 shares or 3.9% of all its holdings. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada stated it has 48,774 shares. Moreover, Mariner Inv Group Incorporated Ltd Llc has 0.97% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 149,715 shares. Robinson Mngmt Limited holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 61,950 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 62,207 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Ltd Llc owns 49,088 shares. Shufro Rose & Limited Liability accumulated 159,000 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr accumulated 214,281 shares. Whittier Tru Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Kcm Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 0.02% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 79,239 shares. Moreover, City Of London Ltd has 0.31% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $304,800 was bought by DEFRANCO JAMES.

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “DISH delivers new innovations to hotel TV entertainment experience; launches Netflix on EVOLVE® platform, unveils property-wide live streaming TV service – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Dish Network (DISH) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: GT, DISH, EGBN – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “DISH Names Paul W. Orban CFO – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 388,199 were accumulated by Federated Investors Pa. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.02% or 44,638 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 87,750 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 1,400 are held by Ckw Fincl Gp. Norinchukin State Bank The has invested 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Connecticut-based Paloma Partners Mgmt Company has invested 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.02% or 896,754 shares. Utah Retirement, Utah-based fund reported 41,919 shares. 43,710 were reported by Bancshares Of Nova Scotia. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 787,968 shares. Shell Asset Management Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 13,977 shares. Whittier Of Nevada stated it has 1,254 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.01% or 2,051 shares. Maplelane Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1 shares. 106,001 are held by Rockshelter Capital Management Llc.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.65 EPS, down 21.69% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DISH’s profit will be $305.39M for 15.98 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.