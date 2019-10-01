Dish Network (DISH) Stock Price Declined While C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Trimmed Its Stake by $342,000; As Boeing Co/The (BA) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowered Holding

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 73.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,170 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $122,000, down from 12,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.07. About 1.37M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 09/05/2018 – Dish Network Profit Boosted By New Accounting Rules; 08/05/2018 – Dish Reports More Sling, Less TV Subscribers — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cuts Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings to ‘B+’ From ‘BB-‘ for DISH Network and DISH DBS; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Rev $3.46B; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP -CEO SAYS AD SALES REVENUE ON SLING TV DURING MARCH MADNESS NEARLY TRIPLED YEAR-OVER-YEAR – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Dish Chairman Says Phase Two of 5G Network Will Cost $10 Billion; 13/03/2018 DISH names The Richards Group its new creative agency of record; 02/05/2018 – DISH app now on Android TV; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network: American AWS-3 Wireless II and American AWS-3 Wireless III Units Terminate Management Services Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 900 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 43,095 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.69 million, down from 43,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $380.47. About 3.18 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS EXPECT TO MAKE SUSTAINED PROGRESS ON MARGIN EXPANSION ACROSS BUSINESSES; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – ADDITIONAL ORDER TAKES RYANAIR’S 737 MAX ORDER TOTAL TO 135 AIRPLANES; 26/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION PACT FOR GE AVIATION T700 EN; 05/05/2018 – UNITED LAUNCH ALLIANCE ROCKET CARRYING NASA’S LATEST ROBOT MARS LANDER BLASTS OFF FROM VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE IN CALIFORNIA; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin: Revoking Boeing, Airbus licenses to sell jets to Iran; 23/03/2018 – Dominic Gates: Bloomberg scoop: Airbus says it’s bowed out of the American Airlines sales campaign. A huge win for the @Boeing; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 787 DEFERRED COSTS FELL TO $24.7B VS $25.4B IN 4Q; 14/03/2018 – BOEING – THROGUH UNIT WILL IMPLEMENT ENTERPRISE RESOURCE PLANNING/LOGISTICS MANAGEMENT INFORMATION SYSTEM FOR QATAR ARMED FORCES; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: 777 Production Plans Don’t Hinge on Iran; 25/04/2018 – Triumph Composite Work for Boeing 787 Dreamliner Extended in Long-Term Contract

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.82 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Boeing’s Troubled Tanker Has Its Wings Clipped Again – Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Faces Huge Costly Challenge – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “When Does Patience Run Out for Boeing Stock? – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “For Boeing, Ugly Is The New Normal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “No significant impacts to 777X program – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 22,938 shares to 46,876 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wr Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 5,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amica Mutual Insur, Rhode Island-based fund reported 18,926 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Llc holds 302,625 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Moreover, Copeland Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.22% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hyman Charles D owns 3.84% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 101,145 shares. Hamilton Point Investment Advsrs Lc owns 909 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Dupont Cap Management Corp owns 45,420 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Kbc Nv reported 0.14% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Allied Advisory Incorporated stated it has 0.68% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Smith Salley & invested in 0.95% or 17,374 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 883,642 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 3.88M shares. Smith Moore reported 0.99% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cutter Commerce Brokerage Inc owns 3,838 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Inc Ca stated it has 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Burt Wealth Advsr has invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $25.43 million activity. 500,005 shares were bought by ERGEN CHARLES W, worth $15.72 million. 300,000 DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) shares with value of $9.35M were bought by DEFRANCO JAMES.

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T explores DirecTV split – WSJ (updated) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Central Banks In The Spotlight – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Reasons New T-Mobile Can Succeed Despite Its Merger Concessions – The Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “DISH Network (DISH) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold DISH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 217.05 million shares or 26.61% less from 295.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 107,105 were reported by Eidelman Virant Capital. Penn Davis Mcfarland holds 0.12% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) or 9,025 shares. Davenport Limited Liability has 0.88% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) accumulated 4,278 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0.04% stake. Ckw Financial Grp Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). 117,636 were reported by One Trading Lp. Whittier Tru Co stated it has 193 shares. Amp Capital Invsts stated it has 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 0% or 1,308 shares. Dodge And Cox stated it has 0.92% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Td Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Sg Americas Secs Ltd owns 63,559 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 2,700 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability reported 14,489 shares stake.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard St Bond Etf (BSV) by 6,122 shares to 62,737 shares, valued at $5.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Us Agg Bd Etf (AGG) by 5,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,414 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 25.61% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.82 per share. DISH’s profit will be $300.67 million for 13.96 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.