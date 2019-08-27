Dish Network (DISH) Stock Declined While Mad River Investors Has Lowered by $304,575 Its Holding; Sns Financial Group Position in Honeywell Intl (HON) Has Cut by $521,716 as Market Valuation Rose

Sns Financial Group Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc sold 3,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 17,259 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, down from 20,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $156.91. About 2.51 million shares traded or 8.54% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; BOOSTS FORECAST; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL ENTERS $1.5B 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT; 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Flight Operators With High-Speed Connectivity At A Low Cost With New Satellite Communications Systems; 11/04/2018 – Honeywell UOP, TechnipFMC Seeks to Add Motiva to $31 Billion in Active Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.85-EPS $8.05; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.16B market cap company. The stock increased 3.93% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $32.26. About 2.36M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 13/03/2018 DISH names The Richards Group its new creative agency of record; 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cuts Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings to ‘B+’ From ‘BB-‘ for DISH Network and DISH DBS; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cites Continued Deterioration of DISH’s Operating Profile, Declines in Pay-TV Subscribers; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q EPS 70c; 08/04/2018 – DISH Successfully Trials “Next Gen” Broadcast Standard in Spectrum Co.’s Dallas SFN Project; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgraded DISH and DDBS Issue Ratings to ‘BB’/’RR2’ From ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Net $368M

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.07 million activity. Shares for $348,700 were bought by Ortolf Tom A.

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29M and $112.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 367,200 shares to 3.01M shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “DISH Network News: Why DISH Stock Is Diving Today – Nasdaq” on May 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Dish Network (DISH) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Name Isn’t the Problem With AT&T’s Skinny Bundle – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dish Network Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BGS, TEAM, DISH – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 1.94M shares or 0.19% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 896,754 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Andra Ap invested in 0.21% or 224,700 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Company has invested 0.17% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Quantitative Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 52,000 shares. Bartlett Limited Company holds 1,600 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 14,744 shares stake. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank invested in 192,253 shares. Moreover, Gamco Invsts Et Al has 0.59% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Csat Investment Advisory LP invested in 13,597 shares. Horizon Invests Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 12,955 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 0% stake. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 80,593 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.04% or 573,017 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 19.52 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17 million and $455.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 5,044 shares to 43,756 shares, valued at $6.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 27,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc reported 0.3% stake. The California-based Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Psagot Inv House Ltd stated it has 112,635 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. 24,359 were accumulated by Scott & Selber Inc. Argi Investment Svcs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 5,320 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 349,980 shares. Park Avenue Ltd Company accumulated 8,889 shares. Stifel Fin holds 1.12 million shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Ifrah Services Inc reported 3,865 shares. Pittenger Anderson owns 76,323 shares. Dillon & Assoc reported 3,725 shares stake. Hbk Invs Lp has 0.5% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Nuwave Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 39 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,673 shares. Town & Country Financial Bank & Dba First Bankers owns 20,775 shares.