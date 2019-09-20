Dish Network (DISH) Stake Maintained by Guggenheim Capital Llc; As Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Sva Plumb Wealth Management Has Upped Its Stake by $2.44 Million

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 46.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 23,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 72,528 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.79 million, up from 49,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $34.54. About 2.36M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cuts Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings to ‘B+’ From ‘BB-‘ for DISH Network and DISH DBS; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 09/05/2018 – Dish Network Profit Boosted By New Accounting Rules; 29/03/2018 – NFHS Network names SlingStudio ‘Official Video Production Technology’ Partner; 02/05/2018 – DISH app now on Android TV; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q EPS 70c; 08/05/2018 – DISH: SLING TV ADDED 91K USERS FOR TOTAL OF 2.3M UP FROM 1.7; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS SIGNS PACT WITH DISH NETWORK; 10/04/2018 – DISH Alliance Group strengthens ISPs with broadband sales support, video offerings

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 140% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 1,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,208 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.18 million, up from 920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $889.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33M shares traded or 33.34% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon is straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’; 08/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 05/04/2018 – Home Furn News: Reports: Amazon, Walmart Courting Leading Indian E-Tailer; 07/05/2018 – Transgender show ‘Transparent’ to end after one more season; 19/04/2018 – Seven For All Mankind Sues Amazon Over Ella Moon Private Label; 20/04/2018 – Amazon should not be labeled a monopoly for being an effective retailer: Larry Summers; 27/05/2018 – Amazon Closes in on Securing Laver Cup; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Gartner, Exits Amazon; 28/03/2018 – No U.S. policy changes on Amazon at the moment -White House official; 03/05/2018 – Common Sense: Amazon, the Elephant in the Antitrust Room

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $25.43 million activity. 500,005 DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) shares with value of $15.72 million were bought by ERGEN CHARLES W. Shares for $348,700 were bought by Ortolf Tom A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold DISH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 217.05 million shares or 26.61% less from 295.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 76,556 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 1.97 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk Corp invested in 0.02% or 183,803 shares. Putnam Investments Lc holds 0.39% or 4.54 million shares. Sei Invests Communications has invested 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). 19,688 are held by Cna. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 4 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 2.00 million shares. United Kingdom-based Legal And General Public Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Hartford Management Co holds 0.03% or 24,820 shares in its portfolio. 184,710 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. 415,524 are held by Wells Fargo Mn. M&T State Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Pictet Asset Management reported 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 786,499 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4,108 shares to 55,124 shares, valued at $6.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 4,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,327 shares, and cut its stake in Unifirst Corp Mass (NYSE:UNF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiemann Invest Llc accumulated 900 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 2.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Benin Mgmt stated it has 1.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wisconsin Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 2.79% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Granite Invest Lc has 17,988 shares. Atwood Palmer Inc owns 428 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Rothschild Ptnrs Limited Com has invested 6.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Plancorp Ltd Llc has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Adams Asset Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 150 shares. Heritage Invsts Corporation invested in 6,032 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Chesapeake Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 1.26% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 403 shares. Ccm Advisers Limited Liability Corporation has invested 3.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Litman Gregory Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 28 shares in its portfolio. Jasper Ridge LP holds 2,382 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corp owns 2,061 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 7,730 shares to 43,459 shares, valued at $9.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 24,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,126 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX).