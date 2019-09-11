Dish Network (DISH) Stake Held by Zacks Investment Management; Criteo S A (CRTO) Valuation Declined While Parus Finance Uk LTD Lowered Holding

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 18.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 10,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 66,202 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, up from 56,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $36.7. About 2.57 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue drops 6 pct; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network Terminates Trademark License Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cuts Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings to ‘B+’ From ‘BB-‘ for DISH Network and DISH DBS; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue misses estimates on pay-TV losses; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS SIGNS PACT WITH DISH NETWORK; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP- CO SAYS PERCENTAGE OF LINEAR TV CUSTOMERS THAT ARE UNPROFITABLE IS IN LOW SINGLE- CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – DISH app now on Android TV; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS – LIVE DIGITAL BROADCAST NETWORK TO RECEIVE OVER 200 ADDITIONAL THEATERS OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS THROUGH EXTENDED DISH NETWORK AGREEMENT

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 59,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 475,277 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52M, down from 534,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.2. About 207,817 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Rev $564.2M; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO CHALLENGE GOOGLE, CRITEO WITH WEB ADS TOOL; 26/04/2018 – RT @GothamResearch: Criteo CEO is out:; 20/03/2018 If Criteo were to experience 1% of the scrutiny that Facebook currently is, for their privacy violations, most of the company’s revenues would simply go away, At least Facebook gives back something to users and has their affirmative consent; 15/05/2018 – Amazon tests ads tool to compete with Google, Criteo, sources say; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – CURRENT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ERIC EICHMANN WILL BECOME AN ADVISOR TO CEO AND TRANSITION OUT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q EPS 29c; 25/04/2018 – Criteo: Current CEO Eric Eichmann to Become Advisor to the CEO; 14/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Amazon tests new ad tool that competes with Google, Criteo

Analysts await Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 15.15% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.33 per share. CRTO’s profit will be $18.73M for 17.14 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Criteo S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CRTO or QUOT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on May 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SunTrust weighs in on Google’s Criteo impact – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CRTO vs. QUOT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Criteo Stock Jumped 10.2% in July – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Dish Network’s Stock Down About 40% Since 2015? – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “T-Mobile: Sprinting For A Deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Barrons.com published: “Dish Network Jumps, Lyft Stock Leaps as Dow Jones Industrial Average Rebounds – Barron’s” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “YUM! Brands’ KFC Unveils New Bowl Meal, Eyes Innovation – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Buying DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $25.43 million activity. DEFRANCO JAMES bought $9.35 million worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) on Friday, August 23. Ortolf Tom A bought $348,700 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

