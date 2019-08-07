Dish Network (DISH) Shareholder Segantii Capital Management LTD Trimmed Its Position; Marathon Trading Investment Management Decreased Its Holding in Twitter (TWTR) as Stock Price Rose

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 78.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 198,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 55,130 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, down from 254,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $41.32. About 14.82 million shares traded or 9.44% up from the average. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 15/05/2018 – Lamborghinis, long lines welcome crypto fans at ‘Blockchain Week’; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – TWITTER HAS DISCLOSED PASSWORD STORAGE GLITCH TO REGULATORS; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Black Panther to lift the house of mouse?; 22/03/2018 – New Twitter followers should sign-up on the website for our contrarian “Strong Sell” research; now is time to play defense. We have the strongest pipeline of short ideas ever; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump praises Xi as U.S. team arrives for trade talks; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Walmart buys a major stake in India’s Flipkart; 20/03/2018 – T, TWTR: Opening arguments in AT&T v Time Warner delayed by 1 day cuz of snow expected in DC area – ! $T $TWTR; 16/04/2018 – New Twitter followers make sure to sign-up on our website for alerts; we have some unique and exciting multi-billion dollar short ideas in the pipeline; 20/05/2018 – Britain to tackle ‘Wild West’ internet with new laws

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $31.74. About 3.00M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 19/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook Is Negative for DISH; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network End-1Q Sling TV Subscribers 2.3M; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue misses estimates on pay-TV losses; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CALL; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cuts Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings to ‘B+’ From ‘BB-‘ for DISH Network and DISH DBS; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP- CO SAYS PERCENTAGE OF LINEAR TV CUSTOMERS THAT ARE UNPROFITABLE IS IN LOW SINGLE- CONF CALL; 21/04/2018 – DJ DISH Network Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISH); 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cites Continued Deterioration of DISH’s Operating Profile, Declines in Pay-TV Subscribers; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83M and $854.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Snap Inc by 102,628 shares to 407,680 shares, valued at $4.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (Call) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tal Education Group (Put).

Analysts await Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.12 per share. TWTR’s profit will be $77.30 million for 103.30 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Twitter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contrarius Inv Management has 4.18M shares for 7.2% of their portfolio. Hilltop Holding owns 0.11% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 15,416 shares. Vanguard Group has invested 0.1% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Moreover, Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Fjarde Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 195,891 shares. Cidel Asset, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 12,000 shares. Aqr Management Limited Liability holds 1.95M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 97,527 shares. Co State Bank owns 10,543 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.04% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Shell Asset Mgmt stated it has 43,566 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Corp owns 16,597 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advsr Limited Co has 0.04% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 182,775 shares. National Pension invested in 841,718 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 1.11M shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). 236,601 are held by Utd Ser Automobile Association. Ing Groep Nv reported 8,574 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.04% or 573,017 shares. Mad River Investors has 27,812 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability holds 25,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P, a Texas-based fund reported 1.96 million shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt holds 0% or 5,939 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 14.49M shares. Centurylink Inv Mngmt, Colorado-based fund reported 37,565 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Millennium Management Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 434,604 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. Ortolf Tom A bought 10,000 shares worth $348,700.