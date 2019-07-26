Dish Network (DISH) Shareholder Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Position by $310,000; As Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Shares Declined, Consonance Capital Management LP Cut Its Position

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 400,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.26 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.35M, down from 4.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $649.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.97% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $12.27. About 582,115 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 4.82% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 14/03/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Proposes Public Offering of Common Stk; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Vanda Pharma; 20/04/2018 – MARSHALLS PLC MSLH.L – ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO APPOINT VANDA MURRAY OBE TO BOARD AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIR OF BOARD; 09/04/2018 – Vanda to Present Tradipitant Scientific Posters at the 10th Georg Rajka International Symposium of Atopic Dermatitis; 13/04/2018 – CAFC: VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. v. WEST-WARD PHARMACEUTICALS [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2707 – 2018-04-13; 15/05/2018 – Cormorant Asset Management Buys 1.8% Position in Vanda Pharma; 13/04/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ‘610 PATENT IS SET TO EXPIRE NOVEMBER 2, 2027; 08/05/2018 – Vanda Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – VANDA SAYS HETLIOZ ) EFFECTIVE IN TREATING JET LAG DURING

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.75% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $39.17. About 4.60M shares traded or 66.16% up from the average. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 19/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades DISH’s IDR to ‘B+’; Outlook Negative; 08/04/2018 – DISH Successfully Trials “Next Gen” Broadcast Standard in Spectrum Co.’s Dallas SFN Project; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue drops 6 pct; 08/05/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVES SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 29/03/2018 – NFHS Network names SlingStudio ‘Official Video Production Technology’ Partner; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: DON’T EXPECT NETWORK PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENTS; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue misses estimates on pay-TV losses; 19/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook Is Negative for DISH; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 04/04/2018 – DISH FILES AMENDMENTS TO NORTHSTAR PACTS WITH SEC

Since January 28, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity. Ortolf Tom A bought $348,700 worth of stock.

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “DISH delivers new innovations to hotel TV entertainment experience; launches Netflix on EVOLVE® platform, unveils property-wide live streaming TV service – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is DISH Network (DISH) a Great Stock for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Telecom Stock Roundup: AT&T Q2 Earnings Match, Verizon’s 5G Device & More – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “BJ’s Restaurants Opens in Manchester, Connecticut – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.65 EPS, down 21.69% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DISH’s profit will be $305.39 million for 15.07 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 40,569 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Highbridge Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Ohio-based Fifth Third National Bank has invested 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mgmt Com has invested 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Centurylink Invest Management holds 0.49% or 37,565 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited invested 0.03% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Csat Advisory Limited Partnership, Michigan-based fund reported 13,597 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Company reported 516,847 shares. Swiss Natl Bank owns 763,809 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Incorporated has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Pennsylvania-based Hudock Capital Grp Ltd Company has invested 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 24,000 shares. King Street Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 13.90 million shares. Cibc Asset Management owns 29,830 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Limited Partnership accumulated 310,238 shares.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 131,022 shares to 4.13 million shares, valued at $168.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 134,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Restorbio Inc.

Analysts await Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold VNDA shares while 39 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 52.17 million shares or 0.25% less from 52.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 125,404 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Limited Liability holds 0% or 1,734 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Invs Lp reported 148,217 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 3,876 shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0.01% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Millennium Llc holds 0.02% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) or 658,022 shares. Convergence Inv Prtn Ltd Liability Company holds 11,972 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn reported 111,773 shares. D E Shaw And Company Incorporated reported 30,845 shares. 17,742 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. 422,141 were reported by Rothschild Com Asset Mngmt Us Inc. Ny State Teachers Retirement has 32,603 shares. Hawk Ridge Capital Mgmt Lp reported 0.79% stake. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 40,086 shares.