Dish Network (DISH) Shareholder Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Decreased Position as Share Value Declined; National Health Invs (NHI) Holder Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Decreased Its Position as Valuation Rose

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.86. About 5.53 million shares traded or 83.58% up from the average. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 04/04/2018 – Dish Network Terminates Trademark License Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 08/05/2018 – DISH: SLING TV ADDED 91K USERS FOR TOTAL OF 2.3M UP FROM 1.7; 08/04/2018 – DISH Successfully Trials “Next Gen” Broadcast Standard in Spectrum Co.’s Dallas SFN Project; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: DON’T EXPECT NETWORK PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENTS; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cites Continued Deterioration of DISH’s Operating Profile, Declines in Pay-TV Subscribers; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Rev $3.46B; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 02/05/2018 – DISH app now on Android TV; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades DISH’s IDR to ‘B+’; Outlook Negative

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased its stake in National Health Invs Inc (NHI) by 33.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 18,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.14% . The institutional investor held 37,821 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97 million, down from 56,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in National Health Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $79.38. About 167,068 shares traded. National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has risen 8.00% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NHI News: 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q EPS 92c; 21/04/2018 – U.K.’s National Health Service Struggles With Chronic Shortages; 10/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT RATING; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79; 14/03/2018 – U.K. Air Pollution a National Health Emergency, Report Finds; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q FFO $1.35/Shr; 24/04/2018 – RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC – RESHAPE BALLOON GRANTED REGISTRATION BY NATIONAL HEALTH REGULATION AUTHORITY IN KINGDOM OF BAHRAIN; 05/03/2018 UK PM MAY SAYS ABSOLUTELY CLEAR THAT THE NATIONAL HEALTH SERVICE WILL REMAIN AS IT IS, IS NOT FOR SALE IN ANY TRADE DEAL WITH US; 12/05/2018 – NHI-‘Byfuglien spectrum’ propels Jets to Game One win; 14/03/2018 – VolparaDensity™ Software Selected for UK National Health Service Breast Screening Program Project; 01/05/2018 – NHI BUYS FIVE ASSISTED LIVING COMMUNITIES FOR $69.75M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Invest Advisers owns 8,700 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 67,070 shares. Paloma Partners Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 7,176 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.04% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 16,500 shares. Bridgewater Associate LP holds 0.1% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 513,771 shares. Captrust Financial reported 522 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0.05% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Guardian Life Insurance Of America invested in 661 shares. Wellington Management Grp Incorporated Llp holds 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) or 79,060 shares. 763,809 were reported by Swiss Fincl Bank. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 78,500 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Co has invested 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Sageworth Trust accumulated 445 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association stated it has 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.56 million activity. DEFRANCO JAMES bought $437,850 worth of stock or 15,000 shares.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 5.02M shares to 5.02 million shares, valued at $90.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 258,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Restorbio Inc.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, down 20.48% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DISH’s profit will be $310.18M for 12.83 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold NHI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 29.63 million shares or 0.77% more from 29.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard owns 0.02% invested in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) for 6.62 million shares. Enterprise has invested 0% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Carroll Financial holds 0.01% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Navellier And Assoc Inc, a Nevada-based fund reported 6,140 shares. Naples Global Advsrs Limited has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Tortoise Investment Management Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 19 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian State Bank reported 2,137 shares stake. Qs Ltd Liability Com invested in 30,403 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Art Advsrs Ltd stated it has 6,811 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 4.24 million shares. 2,740 were reported by Capwealth Advsr Limited. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com invested in 9,837 shares. 6,200 are owned by Glenmede Trust Co Na. Prelude Management Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) for 2,709 shares.