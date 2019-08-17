Dish Network (DISH) Shareholder Mad River Investors Trimmed Its Holding; As Cvs Health (CVS) Valuation Declined, Gam Holding Ag Has Increased by $3.01 Million Its Position

Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 95.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 56,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 116,203 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.27 million, up from 59,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 9.64M shares traded or 13.93% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $31.96. About 1.38M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 09/05/2018 – Dish Network Profit Boosted By New Accounting Rules; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 04/04/2018 – DISH FILES AMENDMENTS TO NORTHSTAR PACTS WITH SEC; 23/05/2018 – Dish Chairman Says Phase Two of 5G Network Will Cost $10 Billion; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO FOCUSED ON THE BUILD-OUT OF FIRST PHASE IOT 5G NETWORK, WHICH IS THE NARROWBAND NETWORK- CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP- CO SAYS PERCENTAGE OF LINEAR TV CUSTOMERS THAT ARE UNPROFITABLE IS IN LOW SINGLE- CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook Is Negative for DISH; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises DISH DBS Sr Unscd Recovery Rtg To ‘3’ From ‘4’; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cites Continued Deterioration of DISH’s Operating Profile, Declines in Pay-TV Subscribers

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. DORMAN DAVID W had bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016 on Friday, March 8. Shares for $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought 4,000 shares worth $233,080.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baozun Inc by 137,765 shares to 516,746 shares, valued at $21.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 71,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 289,705 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29M and $112.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 367,200 shares to 3.01M shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.