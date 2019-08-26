Dish Network (DISH) Shareholder Mad River Investors Lowered Its Holding as Stock Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Maintained by King Wealth Management Group Llc

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $31.04. About 2.27M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Tightens 59 Bps; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP- CO SAYS PERCENTAGE OF LINEAR TV CUSTOMERS THAT ARE UNPROFITABLE IS IN LOW SINGLE- CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CALL; 09/05/2018 – Dish Network Profit Boosted By New Accounting Rules; 29/03/2018 – NFHS Network names SlingStudio ‘Official Video Production Technology’ Partner; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS SIGNS PACT WITH DISH NETWORK; 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc bought 4,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 81,576 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62 million, up from 77,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 38.52 million shares traded or 55.36% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Sapho announces deep integration with Microsoft Windows 10; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Releases Macro-Market Research: The EU’s Hungary Drama; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft needs to nail the price, offer a full range of apps, include accessories and more; 15/05/2018 – Sigfox Launches Sens’it Discovery; 19/04/2018 – Diffeo Announces Availability of Collaborative Intelligence for Microsoft Exchange and Windows Shared Drives; 05/03/2018 – eXp Realty Hires Stacey Onnen as Senior Vice President of Brokerage Operations; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE IS NOW UP AND RUNNING; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29M and $112.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 367,200 shares to 3.01M shares, valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Markets holds 7,504 shares. Signaturefd Limited Company holds 156 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd accumulated 3.02M shares. Gamco Investors Et Al has invested 0.59% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). 1,546 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. The California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Moreover, Legal And General Group Public Limited Company has 0.02% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) reported 13,345 shares stake. Paradigm Asset Management Com Ltd Com holds 0% or 1,200 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 106,817 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc has 2.00 million shares. Zacks Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Moreover, Jane Street Grp has 0% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Commonwealth State Bank Of invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Highstreet Asset Mngmt has 28,936 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.07 million activity. ERGEN CHARLES W bought $15.72M worth of stock or 500,005 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,694 were reported by Aviance Capital Mngmt Ltd Com. Sfmg Ltd Liability Corp reported 51,119 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hilltop Hldg Inc owns 55,007 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. The North Carolina-based Mcmillion Capital Management Inc has invested 6.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 163,217 shares. Howard Capital Mgmt has 314,852 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd holds 2.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 216,072 shares. Savant Cap Lc reported 59,661 shares. Horan Capital holds 278,833 shares. Hutchinson Management Ca reported 82,515 shares stake. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Lc holds 119,805 shares or 1.56% of its portfolio. Amica Mutual Insurance Com reported 234,286 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.32% stake. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt has invested 6.3% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).