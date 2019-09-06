Dish Network (DISH) Shareholder Mad River Investors Has Lowered Holding by $304,575; Cadence Bank Na Upped Its Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $358,436

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $35.67. About 911,199 shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 01/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network: American AWS-3 Wireless II and American AWS-3 Wireless III Units Terminate Management Services Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C; 19/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook Is Negative for DISH; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops; 02/05/2018 – DISH app now on Android TV; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises DISH DBS Sr Unscd Recovery Rtg To ‘3’ From ‘4’; 04/04/2018 – DISH FILES AMENDMENTS TO NORTHSTAR PACTS WITH SEC; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cuts Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings to ‘B+’ From ‘BB-‘ for DISH Network and DISH DBS; 08/05/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVES SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Cadence Bank Na increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na bought 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 15,986 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 13,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $136.87. About 1.36M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR

Cadence Bank Na, which manages about $255.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson And Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9,653 shares to 45,988 shares, valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beach Investment Counsel Incorporated Pa reported 72,682 shares. Moreover, Mcrae Cap Mgmt Inc has 0.68% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 13,387 shares. Schulhoff reported 22,664 shares stake. Sand Hill Glob Limited Com accumulated 0.03% or 2,621 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 0.45% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 74,200 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru accumulated 254,240 shares. Services Automobile Association reported 0.44% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.02% or 121,016 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd reported 2,964 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Sta Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 6,284 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Ballentine Prtn Limited Liability has 0.15% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 23,386 shares. Amer Inv Service Inc invested in 0.32% or 8,185 shares. Cohen Capital Management Incorporated reported 109,727 shares. California-based Ssi Mngmt has invested 0.04% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability Co holds 31,929 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 25.61% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.82 per share. DISH’s profit will be $286.68 million for 14.62 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 372,129 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) or 516,847 shares. Camarda Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 72 shares. Assetmark invested in 3,332 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia stated it has 41,260 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd reported 49,488 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Eagle Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 12.47 million shares or 1.5% of its portfolio. Knighthead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 1.18% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Hartford Inv Mngmt holds 24,596 shares. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Putnam Investments Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.45% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Regions Fincl Corp invested in 28,701 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fifth Third Savings Bank has 481 shares. Cna Corp accumulated 130,000 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 246,778 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $25.43 million activity. Ortolf Tom A had bought 10,000 shares worth $348,700 on Wednesday, May 22. $15.72M worth of stock was bought by ERGEN CHARLES W on Monday, August 5.

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29M and $112.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 367,200 shares to 3.01 million shares, valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.