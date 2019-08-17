Dish Network (DISH) Shareholder Mad River Investors Has Cut Position by $304,575; Hound Partners Boosted Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $2.63 Million as Valuation Rose

Hound Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc bought 22,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.59M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.90 million, up from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of; 13/03/2018 – CafeX Extends CRMs Power with New Release of Live Assist for Microsoft Dynamics 365; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller is targeted at users with a range of physical disabilities, and is set to launch later this year; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 28/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft retiring Redstone codename later this year for upcoming Windows 10 releases, new codename format; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 05/04/2018 – IT Execs See Promise In IoT, Reinforcing Microsoft’s $5B Investment; 19/04/2018 – lntelex Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure to Help Change Business For Good

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $31.96. About 1.38 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cuts Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings to ‘B+’ From ‘BB-‘ for DISH Network and DISH DBS; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades DISH’s IDR to ‘B+’; Outlook Negative; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cites Continued Deterioration of DISH’s Operating Profile, Declines in Pay-TV Subscribers; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C, EST. 70C; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Net $368M; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Limited Co holds 12,776 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap invested 0.03% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Td Asset Management Inc accumulated 68,536 shares. Regions Fin stated it has 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Services Automobile Association holds 0.02% or 236,601 shares. Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 112,979 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tru Of Vermont owns 60 shares. Parkside Finance Comml Bank Tru reported 294 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ellington Mgmt Lc reported 32,634 shares. State Street Corporation invested 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Focused Wealth Management Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 79,060 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co has 1,546 shares. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 2.09M shares.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.38 million activity. On Monday, August 5 ERGEN CHARLES W bought $15.72 million worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) or 500,005 shares. 10,000 shares were bought by Ortolf Tom A, worth $348,700 on Wednesday, May 22.

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29 million and $112.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 367,200 shares to 3.01 million shares, valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Electronic Arts (EA) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tim Horton’s Adds More Meat Substitutes to Its Menu – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Comcast’s (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Cardinal Health, Dish Network and Global Payments – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “T-Mobile-Sprint Deal With Department of Justice May Be Stalling – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Hound Partners Llc, which manages about $3.00 billion and $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 264,909 shares to 245,217 shares, valued at $30.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 41,979 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,810 shares, and cut its stake in Carvana Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 10.53 million shares. Gabalex Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 5.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 150,000 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia has 2.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru reported 4,677 shares. Rockland holds 161,111 shares. First Financial Corp In accumulated 2.15% or 24,461 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Co holds 2.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 460,902 shares. 46,995 were accumulated by Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Llc. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2.45 million shares or 1.54% of the stock. Vigilant Cap Ltd Llc holds 134,561 shares. Oppenheimer & invested in 2.55% or 809,912 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 1.1% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Earnest Partners Lc invested in 3,547 shares or 0% of the stock. Dowling & Yahnke has invested 1.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Prudential Finance accumulated 14.08M shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ON, SOHU, SPNS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CUI, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.