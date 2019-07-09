Dish Network (DISH) Shareholder Mad River Investors Has Cut Position by $304,575 as Stock Rose; Focused Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Citigroup (C) Stake

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $39.84. About 1.51 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue misses estimates on pay-TV losses; 29/03/2018 – NFHS Network names SlingStudio ‘Official Video Production Technology’ Partner; 09/05/2018 – Dish Network Profit Boosted By New Accounting Rules; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q EPS 70c; 08/05/2018 – DISH: SLING TV ADDED 91K USERS FOR TOTAL OF 2.3M UP FROM 1.7; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades DISH’s IDR to ‘B+’; Outlook Negative; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises DISH DBS Sr Unscd Recovery Rtg To ‘3’ From ‘4’; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO SEEING MARGIN AND ARPU EXPANSION ON SLING AND EXPECTS THAT TO CONTINUE- CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q REV. $3.46B, EST. $3.50B; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 20.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 9,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,247 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 44,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $71.13. About 9.11M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 28/03/2018 – HOLD-Citi, Canaan invest in shipment monitoring firm Contguard; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup to restrict commercial borrowers that sell firearms; 20/04/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN OCT.: CITI SURVEY; 20/03/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: March 20 (Table); 07/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 26/04/2018 – Citi shakes up its commodities business; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup CFO Gerspach Discusses Earnings With Media: TOPLive; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 04/04/2018 – IBS SAYS CITI, RENAISSANCE CAPITAL ACT AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS, SOVA CAPITAL ACTS AS JOINT BOOKRUNNER, ALFA-BANK AS RETAIL MANAGER; 04/04/2018 – GALICIA, CITI, BAPRO, HSBC, ITAU TO SELL BUENOS AIRES 7-YR BOND

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $330.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 142,236 shares to 5,110 shares, valued at $180,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 17,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,852 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fd (MGK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 5,612 shares. Patten & Patten Tn owns 109,019 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd owns 340,998 shares. Ls Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.3% or 76,920 shares. Bahl And Gaynor owns 10,252 shares. 129,989 are held by Reilly Advsr Limited Company. 803 are owned by Smart Portfolios Ltd Llc. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.94% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Johnson Inv Counsel has invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Nexus Inc invested 3.57% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Factory Mutual Insur Com reported 1.32 million shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Narwhal Capital holds 1.83% or 135,486 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 1.54 million shares or 0.5% of the stock. Hanson And Doremus Inv Mngmt invested in 0.18% or 8,852 shares. Birinyi Associates has invested 0.13% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29 million and $112.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 367,200 shares to 3.01M shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Jefferies Fincl Group Inc Inc has invested 0.13% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Moreover, Bancorp Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 186,696 shares. Dnb Asset Management As stated it has 26,723 shares. 41,919 were accumulated by Utah Retirement. Mad River Investors has 0.78% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 27,812 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.03% or 47,268 shares. Kentucky Retirement invested in 0.03% or 10,032 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 32,734 shares in its portfolio. Hilltop holds 0% or 41 shares in its portfolio. Dodge Cox holds 0.74% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 28.37 million shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Paradigm Asset Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 1,200 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc has invested 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Arrowmark Colorado Holding Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 25,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.29 million activity. Ortolf Tom A had bought 10,000 shares worth $348,700 on Wednesday, May 22.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 21.69% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DISH’s profit will be $305.39 million for 15.32 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.