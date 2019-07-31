Dish Network (DISH) Shareholder Huntington National Bank Boosted Position by $323,702 as Share Value Rose; Mkp Capital Management Cut Its Rent A Ctr New (Put) (RCII) Holding by $3.53 Million

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 2202.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 10,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,916 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346,000, up from 474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $34.59. About 1.93 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgraded DISH and DDBS Issue Ratings to ‘BB’/’RR2’ From ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO SEEING MARGIN AND ARPU EXPANSION ON SLING AND EXPECTS THAT TO CONTINUE- CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue misses estimates on pay-TV losses; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C, EST. 70C; 19/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook Is Negative for DISH; 13/03/2018 DISH names The Richards Group its new creative agency of record; 23/05/2018 – Dish Chairman Says Phase Two of 5G Network Will Cost $10 Billion; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc

Mkp Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) (RCII) by 84.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mkp Capital Management Llc sold 176,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,600 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 208,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mkp Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.99. About 194,522 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 144.78% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center expects decision on buyout bids by second quarter; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REVIEW OF STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Rev $698M; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – ENGAGED GROUP ELECTED TO WAIVE RIGHT TO PUT FORTH MCFATE AS POTENTIAL DIRECTOR NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 25/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER BIDS ARE SAID TO BE DUE BY END OF WEEK:THE STREET; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – HAS REDUCED DEBT BY OVER $75 MLN DUE TO STRONGER TOPLINE AND IMPROVED PERFORMANCE, PRIMARILY DUE TO COST SAVING INITIATIVES; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to cut about 250 jobs in Texas; 14/05/2018 – Alta Fundamental Advisers Buys New 1% Position in Rent-A-Center; 25/05/2018 – CORRECT: RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES MCFATE TO BOARD; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – TERM OF EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL AUTOMATICALLY RENEWS FOR SUCCESSIVE ONE YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.27 million for 12.05 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.56 million activity. $348,700 worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) was bought by Ortolf Tom A.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 5,566 shares to 132,754 shares, valued at $16.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 165,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,133 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Public Limited Company.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,020 were accumulated by Macquarie Grp Inc Incorporated Ltd. Signaturefd Limited Co invested in 0% or 156 shares. Chesapeake Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.05% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Reliance Tru Of Delaware has 18,142 shares. Whittier Tru Company owns 193 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 66,100 shares stake. Sun Life Fincl Inc owns 389 shares. Moreover, Invesco has 0.02% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 10,000 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 13,414 shares. Federated Pa stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Jefferies Group Limited Co invested in 0.06% or 223,252 shares. Quaker Cap Invests Limited Liability Co has 101,375 shares. 2.37 million are owned by Ameriprise Fincl Inc. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md holds 0.02% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 3.49M shares.